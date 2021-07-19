Letter: Loss of Tilbury Manor would leave six LTC homes in Chatham-Kent

Tilbury is set to lose its only long-term care home in 2024.

Tilbury Manor is a for-profit LTC home owned by Arch Capital Corporation. Arch Corporation applied to the provincial government for another 30-year licence, and to move the Tilbury home to Belle River, where they also have been granted permission to build and add another 80 beds.

Current residents of Tilbury Manor will choose where they are transferred: either to the new home in Belle River or elsewhere. Right now there are no empty LTC beds in Chatham-Kent. Thus, Tilbury’s elderly residents would be transferred outside of their home community.

Arch Capital is in the LTC business to make money. The Ontario government is more than willing to help them do that. It has been quietly approving new 30-year licences and new bed allotments to LTC homes, most of which are private, for-profit businesses.

The people of Tilbury and its rural catchment area are losers in this situation. Elderly loved ones in Tilbury Manor will be isolated when they are moved outside Tilbury. They may suffer loneliness, depression, anxiety, confusion and worse.

It should be noted there is no taxi service or public transit in this area, causing family and friends to drive further to see them. Some may not be able to drive to see their loved ones.

Tilbury Manor’s closure will leave six LTC homes in CK, all of which are now full.

Tilbury Manor staff will apparently be offered new positions in Belle River. Nothing has been put into writing to date. Some may not wish to drive or leave Chatham-Kent. Chatham-Kent will lose 50 jobs.