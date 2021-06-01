Article content

On May 31, while the Province of Ontario was in an emergency stay-at-home order issued by Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government, Ford and his advisers made the decision to allow 550 fully vaccinated front line health workers to attend the Toronto-Montreal hockey game.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love hockey and the Maple Leafs, but something doesn’t pass the smell test here.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letter: Ford off-side for allowing fans Back to video

While the rest of Ontarians, including teachers, students, retail stores, restaurants and places of worship sit in the “penalty box” waiting for Phase 1 to begin, hopefully the week of June 14, Ford made the hypocritical move in making a special provision or exception to the lock down. He is on record saying that he wants to move cautiously and slowly to avoid another wave. While announcing to allow fans at the game he even chanted “Go Leafs Go”. Well he just stick-handled his way into a corner.

When can you have it both ways?

He should have stuck to no fans at the game to remain consistent with the message that he is promoting, and he should be chanting instead for an opening in our schools and economy.

Unfortunately he was checked, in my view big money from the sports industry.

Having said this, and on closer review of the “play”, I think he should be issued a game misconduct for a flagrant violation of his own game rules.

That’s my view from my recliner.

George Flikweert

Chatham