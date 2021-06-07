LETTER: Finding a great path to a good job

Article content

Re: New Crown agency for skilled trades a ‘game-changer’: McNaughton (June 4)

Students planning their next steps after high school should explore the full range of post-secondary options available to them and choose the one that is the best fit for them. In doing so, they can rest assured that a post-secondary education – either from college, university or apprenticeship – is a great path to a good job.

Many programs that will provide students with the expertise needed to land a good job and have successful careers are found at Ontario’s 24 colleges. Our colleges provide 85 per cent of the in-class training for apprentices, for example, as well as many diploma and degree programs in a wide range of in-demand fields. Colleges also work hard to ensure students from diverse backgrounds have access to training and the opportunities to succeed.

For example, there are college programs that focus on students from underrepresented groups and those who are the first in their families to enrol in higher education. Colleges also deliver cultural programing to promote and empower Indigenous students and have targeted initiatives to help more women pursue careers in the trades.

Our colleges are committed to ensuring everyone has access to a high-quality post-secondary education that leads to a great future.

Linda Franklin,

President and CEO, Colleges Ontario