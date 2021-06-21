Letter: Enforce the Highway Traffic Act

Article content

There is a Highway Traffic Act that many Chatham citizens and police choose to ignore. Bicycles on the right side of the road, with cars giving way. Chatham-Kent must enforce these laws so cyclists will feel safe to ride where rules dictate.

As a walker, I often am forced onto the road to avoid being hit by a bicycle on the sidewalk.

There must be immediate action by officials before someone is killed or seriously injured, leaving Chatham-Kent open to a possible lawsuit.

Catherine Campbell

Chatham