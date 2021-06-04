Article content

Sometimes landlords collect money from tenants that they’re not entitled to, and sometimes they don’t pay tenants the money they’re owed.

If you are a tenant, you have a legal remedy in these types of cases. You can apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) using an LTB form T1 application to request a rent rebate (refund). Use this form if:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. LEGAL RIGHTS BULLETIN: All about rent rebates Back to video

• Your landlord increased your rent (any time between Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021) without a successful special AGI (Above Guidelines Increase) Application to the LTB.

• There was an order prohibiting a rent increase for your rental unit but your landlord did not tell you about it when you moved in.

• You paid an illegal charge to your landlord. For example, your landlord can’t suddenly decide to charge you for parking.

• Your landlord did not use your last month’s rent deposit to pay for your final rent but also did not return the money to you.

• Your landlord did not pay you the mandatory interest on your last month’s rent deposit.