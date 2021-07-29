White: Turning barley into beer
To follow up on my last article, I would like to discuss how barley can be turned into a most delicious beverage, beer.
The process starts with the raw grain material barely being turned into malt. The process is called malting
The grain is initially soaked in water. This allows the start of the germination process. As the seed (grain) starts to germinate it starts internally processes that start to turn some of its starch into simpler sugars. The reason for this is these sugars are easier to ferment.
The grain is closely monitored until it has reached the right time in its germination. At this point the grain is heated to the point to stop the germination process. This is called kilning. Kilning stops the germination process at the right point in the fermentation to add colour and flavour to the malt. Darker beers are made with darker malts and this is accomplished by kilning or roasting the grain a little longer. The longer the roast darker the malt
The barley has now turned into malt. Next the malted barley is milled (ground up). Then it is mixed with hot water. This process extracts a liquid from the malt called wort. The wort is then heated and mixed with hops. Hops are the flower buds from the hop plant. They are added for flavour and preservation. After that the yeast is added to the liquid. The yeast is what ferments the liquid.
Yeast are single-celled organism used in brewing and baking, among other things. The yeast eat the fermentable starches and produces both alcohol and carbon dioxide. Once the yeast eats up all the starch the liquid is filtered, packaged and stored. After this it is ready to drink.
This is a very basic explanation of a very complex process that has occurred for millennia. There is evidence of brewing occurs in 6th century BCE. There are subtle differences that can make for widely different flavours and colours in beer.
I had mentioned in my last article that barley was not a very big crop in Chatham-Kent or in Ontario. Breweries, on the other hand, are very popular, both in our own backyard and across the province. Craft breweries have exploded in the number in the last few years with many small independent and tasty options available.
So if enjoy the taste of beer why not look for something local? Craft breweries in Ontario make a wide range of beer style, so there is something for every palette.
Chris White lives in the former Harwich Township with his wife and family, next door to where he grew up. He has been employed in agri-business for 20 years. He is passionate about food, rural communities and agriculture. He can be reached at white.christopherdavid@gmail.com
Remember that here in Chatham-Kent ‘We Grow for the World’. Check out our community’s agriculture website at wegrowfortheworld.com.