White: Judge’s ruling decreed that tomatoes are a vegetable, yet tomatoes are the ‘state fruit’ in Ohio and Tennessee

Is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable? That’s the question is left with readers two weeks ago.

Is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable? That’s the question I left with readers two weeks ago.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The short answer is: it depends. But for a longer answer, read on.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. White: Judge’s ruling decreed that tomatoes are a vegetable, yet tomatoes are the ‘state fruit’ in Ohio and Tennessee Back to video

From a biological perspective, tomatoes are a fruit. Fruit are the part of a flowering plant that contains the seed. Tomatoes come from tomato plants, tomato plants have flowers and tomatoes have seeds in them.

But through a culinary lens, they are treated more like a vegetable. We don’t eat tomatoes for dessert and we cook them in savoury dishes rather than sweet ones.

Historically (at least in the United States), tomatoes are treated as a vegetable from a taxation/tariff point of view. In 1893, a judge ruled they were considered a vegetable and therefore not exempt from vegetable import tariff.

At a state level, Ohio and Tennessee consider tomatoes their state fruit. New Jersey considers it their state vegetable while Arkansas considers a particular vine-ripened variety both its state fruit and vegetable.

If you are wondering why the American references, it appears Canadian provinces don’t have official fruits or vegetables – just official flowers, trees, birds, fish, animals and minerals. For the record, Ontario’s are the loon (bird), the white pine (tree) and the amethyst (mineral).

When in the kitchen, I treat tomatoes as vegetables. My favourite uncooked way to eat a tomato is a toasted tomato sandwich. Vine-ripened, field-grown, in-season local tomatoes. Beefsteak or plum; red or yellow? Not a major concern for me. Toasted bread, mayo on the bread. Maybe a little salt on the tomato slices. Lettuce and or bacon are good additions, but if the tomato is tasty they are not required.