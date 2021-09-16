White: Judge’s ruling decreed that tomatoes are a vegetable, yet tomatoes are the ‘state fruit’ in Ohio and Tennessee
Is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable? That’s the question I left with readers two weeks ago.
The short answer is: it depends. But for a longer answer, read on.
From a biological perspective, tomatoes are a fruit. Fruit are the part of a flowering plant that contains the seed. Tomatoes come from tomato plants, tomato plants have flowers and tomatoes have seeds in them.
But through a culinary lens, they are treated more like a vegetable. We don’t eat tomatoes for dessert and we cook them in savoury dishes rather than sweet ones.
Historically (at least in the United States), tomatoes are treated as a vegetable from a taxation/tariff point of view. In 1893, a judge ruled they were considered a vegetable and therefore not exempt from vegetable import tariff.
At a state level, Ohio and Tennessee consider tomatoes their state fruit. New Jersey considers it their state vegetable while Arkansas considers a particular vine-ripened variety both its state fruit and vegetable.
If you are wondering why the American references, it appears Canadian provinces don’t have official fruits or vegetables – just official flowers, trees, birds, fish, animals and minerals. For the record, Ontario’s are the loon (bird), the white pine (tree) and the amethyst (mineral).
When in the kitchen, I treat tomatoes as vegetables. My favourite uncooked way to eat a tomato is a toasted tomato sandwich. Vine-ripened, field-grown, in-season local tomatoes. Beefsteak or plum; red or yellow? Not a major concern for me. Toasted bread, mayo on the bread. Maybe a little salt on the tomato slices. Lettuce and or bacon are good additions, but if the tomato is tasty they are not required.
For cooked tomato dishes, I would like to suggest something that is a new addition to our recipe repertoire – what my kids refer to as Tik Tok pasta. I do not know if there is another name. The name comes from the fact it gained popularity through the social media video app, Tik Tok. It is a relative quick and tasty meal. Take cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half, place in oven safe dish. Place a chunk of brined feta cheese in the middle of the dish. Drizzle with olive oil. Add a little salt. You may add garlic and some herbs if you wish (basil or oregano). Bake in oven until tomatoes are soft and cooked and feta is soft and warm. Remove from oven, mash and mix tomatoes and feta. Serve over noodles. The amount of tomatoes and feta is depending on how many people you are feeding and if you want leftovers.
