White: How many hectares of processing tomatoes will be grown in Ontario this year?

The processing tomato harvest has started in Chatham-Kent, but its history doesn’t begin here.

The plant originated in South and Central America and has been grown there for more than 2,000 years. From there, the plant travelled the world, spreading from the Americas to Europe in the early 1500s. The scientific name for tomatoes is Solanum lycopersicum. They are now an important ingredient in many different cuisines.

Worldwide production of tomatoes is approximately 4.8-million hectares. The world leaders in tomatoes are China, India, Turkey and the United States.

The tomatoes now being harvested from our local fields with machinery are processing tomatoes. These are different than the fresh market tomatoes that are usually eaten fresh.

Processing tomato are plum-shaped and have thicker walls. The thicker walls allow for the tomatoes to survive the mechanical harvest, as well as produce products with a thicker consistency than if they were made with regular fresh market tomatoes.

Processing tomatoes are processed into a variety of products.

The three main categories are tomato paste, whole peeled tomatoes and tomato juice. Tomato paste can be further made into many things, including ketchup, soups and sauces.

There are more than 60 growers who have planted more than 4,800 hectares of tomatoes in Ontario this year.

The season has been especially challenging for local growers as the weather has not been the best. Very heavy rains have stressed the plants and, in some cases, the field flooding has resulted in drowned plants. We are now hoping that wet weather will hold off, as it makes the harvest that much more difficult.