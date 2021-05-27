





White: Global duck production? An astonishing three billion a year As I was sitting down to start work on this article and was brainstorming ideas, my son burst through our door.

Most breeds of domestic duck are descended from the wild mallard duck and were domesticated in Southeast Asia over 4,000 years. The only exception is the Muscovy duck. Muscovy ducks originated in South America and have been domesticated prior to European contact with the Americas. Ducks are raised for meat, eggs and down. The world produces more than three-billion meat ducks per year and more than 80 per cent of these are raised in Southeast Asia.

Article content Duck eggs can be used like chicken eggs. They are normally a little bigger and have a little more flavour. Down is a type of feather, the fine soft feather underneath the exterior feathers. Down has been used as a source of insulation for centuries. Down is very light and very insulating, making it an excellent choice in cold wear clothing. Most ducks eggs will take 28 days to incubate before they hatch. Muscovies take 35 days. A chicken egg takes 21 days A group of ducks can be called a raft (if it is a large group and they are on the water), a paddling (if it is a group that is swimming), and a waddling (if they are walking). If you are looking to raise some poultry, ducks are a fun bird to have in the backyard. They are pretty hardy and don’t scratch up the yard like chickens do. If you are looking for something new for supper, duck breast with orange sauce – or roasted duck legs– are pretty hard to beat. Chris White lives in former Harwich Township, next door to where he grew up. Chris has been employed in agri-business for 20 years. He is passionate about food and rural communities and agriculture. He can be reached at white.christopherdavid@gmail.com. Remember that here in Chatham-Kent ‘We Grow for the World’. Check out our community’s agriculture website at wegrowfortheworld.com.

