Article content As early as 1951, the Third Street Bridge (formerly known as the Aberdeen Bridge) was deemed by engineers to be unsafe and immediate replacement was recommended.

Article content It is interesting that we are now in the midst of tearing down a good portion of that same bridge and replacing it. I am not really surprised because I realize, just like people, bridges have a shelf life. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: The old Aberdeen Bridge had an interesting history Back to video But as you might expect, there were many citizens of the City of Chatham in 1951 who believed the old bridge built in 1892 was not in need of replacement and that “good taxpayers’ money” should not be spent on a unnecessary new bridge. It will not surprise you to learn that at least 450 Chatham residents signed a petition stating that the old bridge was “just fine” and that a new one was not needed. I suppose it was an aspect of that old philosophy that stated “if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!” Others in 1951 countered by recalling a day a little more than 20 years earlier – June 12, 1929 – when a rather bizarre and potentially tragic event occurred on the 1892 bridge and were not quite so sure about its ability to survive much longer. From 1905 to 1930, the Chatham, Wallaceburg and Lake Erie Railroad (CW & LE) was an essential part of the transportation system in Chatham-Kent and for a good portion of that time had tracks crossing the Thames River using the Third Street Bridge. Although there had always been concerns among engineers and the general citizenry of Chatham that the old bridge could not carry the heavy loads that were often a feature of that railroad, it was not enough of a worry to permanently stop the rail line from using the bridge.

Article content That all changed on June 12, 1929, when a train pulled by Engine No. 11 approached the bridge from the south side dragging behind it a line of 23 cars. The weight of these cars was certainly a strain on the river span but one that it had borne many times before since the railway started using the bridge. But this time the string of railway cars included two carloads of limestone headed for the Dominion Sugar Company in Wallaceburg. It was speculated that it was this extra weight that caused the old bridge to groan, moan and, with a sound much like thunder, partially collapse into the Thames River. When the brakeman Archie Stenton heard the gut-wrenching noise and felt the sudden and unexpected stop, he jumped off the last car on the bridge and headed towards the front of the train. What he saw must have made him think he was experiencing some kind of bizarre nightmare. The first car that was loaded with the lime had made it across the bridge, but the second car filled with limestone had partially fallen through the bridge and had emptied its entire contents through a large, gaping hole in the deck into the Thames River. The two limestone-filled cars that had created the disaster were the fifth and sixth cars from the end of the train. The first limestone car was later determined to have been the one that had apparently weakened the rivets of the girders supporting the rails, with the result that the weight of the second car was too much for the span to handle and the steel buckled, causing the bridge’s deck to collapse and the outer sidewalks of the bridge to surrender under the strain and resulted in the “whole thing dropping into the river.”

Article content No lives were lost but the disruption caused by the immediate closing of the Third Street Bridge was even more of a headache. Remember that in 1929 there was only the Third Street Bridge and the Fifth Street Bridge, which was scheduled to be replaced in 1930. The Third Street Bridge was eventually repaired and put back into service as quickly as possible, but the CW & LE was banned from using the repaired span over the Thames. It was feared by city council that further train traffic would cause another even more disastrous accident on the span. It was, along with other problems, a death blow to the CW & LE that was forced to cease operation in 1930. The 1892 Third Street Bridge, even though it was beat up, a bit broken and had repairs that may not have been exactly perfect, was to last for another 30 years when a new span was opened in July 1962. Next week we will look at all the hoopla that surrounded the opening of this new Third Street Bridge and look at some rather interesting historical tidbits that surfaced during its construction and subsequent opening. One wonders if there will be a partial repeat of this when the 2021 bridge opens up. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

