Gilberts: The Attawandarons of Southwestern Ontario Last week we discussed the first of 17 papers that were collected by the Kent Historical Society in 1939 under the title of Kentiana. Its topic was “Early Indian (sic) Occupation of Kent."

Article content Last week, we discussed the first of 17 papers that were collected by the Kent Historical Society in 1939 under the title of Kentiana. Its topic was “Early Indian (sic) Occupation of Kent.” I originally read that article several years ago. In more recent years, in my capacity as the chair of Friends of the Tecumseh Monument, I have done pretty extensive research about that particular aspect of Aboriginal history. But I have never revisited the topic of the Attawandarons (named the Neutrals by the French), the early occupiers of this land we now call Chatham-Kent. So when I was writing last week’s column, I became very interested in trying to find out more about these people, and in particular, about where the village St. Joseph de Kent, mentioned by the Jesuits as a Neutral settlement, might be. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: The Attawandarons of Southwestern Ontario Back to video I still haven’t found this out, for certain. If anyone can help me, I would certainly appreciate it. In fact, I have come to realize there really isn’t very much information at all, at least that is generally available, about the Aboriginal forebears of this region.

Article content But one booklet which I did uncover, and purchased at Attic Books in London, is called The Neutral Indians of South-Western Ontario. It was written by Elsie McLeod Jury, and was published in 1974 as a bulletin of the Museum of Indian Archaeology at Western University. This book, unfortunately, does not offer any new (to me) revelations about where St. Joseph de Kent or any of the other Attiwandaron villages mentioned by the Jesuits were located. But it does offer a concise picture of the way of life of these people, and so I thought it might be interesting to discuss them here. The Attiwandarons, as I mentioned above, were called the Neutrals by the French. They were given this name because they maintained neutrality between the warring factions of the Hurons (Wendat) and the Iroquois (Haudenosaunee). Interestingly, all three nations probably were one, at some point. The language and customs of all three were quite similar. So Jury actually extrapolates many of the customs that are known to have been present in the other two nations, and assumes they were present in the Attawandarons. We simply do not have a complete picture of these people. There hasn’t been enough study done. Having said that, Jury’s portrait of them is a good summary of their way of life. I can’t go into detail about all aspects, but I will mention a few of them here. Like most other Aboriginals, the Attawandarons were a very hospitable people. They rarely closed their doors to strangers, and were generous to their own friends and neighbours as well. That’s probably one reason why so many of them died of disease in the early days of contact with Europeans.

Article content They were also very sociable, and especially in the winter months, they held many feasts and dances, which usually celebrated some tradition, or was prelude to a battle or council meeting, or a big hunting trip. In that, the early European settlers copied them. Winter, after all, if you are an agricultural people, is when you have the time to relax and celebrate life. During the growing season, everyone was much busier, and everyone – even children – had a role to play in ensuring that there was enough food to eat, and to put away for the future. Generally, the women were the ones who sowed and harvested the crops, and prepared the food. But men also helped; they cleared land whenever a new settlement was required, they also fished and hunted and made the tools needed for all these activities. Even children helped whenever they could: gathering berries, and learning all the activities they would need to pursue when they were adults. Men and women also worked together to build their homes. In more permanent villages, these consisted of longhouses, or lodges, similar to the ones that have been reconstructed at Ska-Nah-Doht at Longwoods Conservation Area near Delaware. Wigwams were also constructed whenever they needed a more temporary home. Father Lalemant described a longhouse as “a miniature picture of hell” but that was because he was offended by their “naked bodies”. By modern standards, no doubt, these buildings would be uncomfortable, but settler houses were not much better. There was lots of smoke and dirt – and a lot of living going on in a rather small space. Fires occupied the centre, generally at least three in one longhouse. Over the fire, pots, as well as clothing, were hung to cook or to dry. Hanging from above were furs, skins, herbs, corn, tobacco, snowshoes, bows etc. On either side, were platforms that were used as seats and as beds, and underneath there were stored belongings, as well as firewood. Pits were dug out of the floor to use for storage.

Article content It is not surprising that, as Lalemant said, “you will not reach the end of the cabin before you are completely befouled with soot, filth, and dirt.” Although it is true that the Neutrals were, in fact, a neutral buffer between the Huron and the Iroquois, the Iroquois turned their attention to the Neutrals after exterminating the Huron in the late 1640s. In the early 1650s, the Iroquois sent warring parties to Attawandaron country and after, several sieges and battles, succeeded in scattering these people as well. The remains of this nation escaped to the south and to the west, and what we know today as Southwestern Ontario was not populated for many years after that. The ruined settlement that Simcoe came upon on the lower Thames River in 1793, which I mentioned last week, was probably destroyed, and the victims’ bodies left to rot, as part of this campaign by the Iroquois. There are many other aspects of life for the Attawandaron discussed in this booklet by Elsie McLeod Jury that I cannot mention here because we just don’t have the space. But I highly recommend that you try to read it, if you are interested. I am guessing that it might be available at the library, but I do know there are other copies out there for sale. In the meantime, I am still searching for the location of St. Joseph de Kent. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

