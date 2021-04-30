





Article content In November 2019, the Smithsonian magazine, of which I am an avid reader, published an article about the island of St. Helena and its connection with one of the most famous men in the world: Napoleon. After his defeat at Waterloo, the famous general was taken by his British captors to what even today is one of the most remote places on earth. St. Helena’s is 1,930 kilometres from Angola and almost 2,900 kilometres from Brazil. It’s in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. And even after a multi-million-dollar runway was built, there are only certain types of planes that can land, and only by experienced pilots, as strong winds are an issue. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: Napoleon’s last days and their Thamesville connection Back to video Here, Napoleon spent the last six years of his life. And he died 200 years ago, on May 5, 1821. The Smithsonian article stated that “Saints” (their name for themselves) were looking forward to this bicentennial, hoping it might spark a tourism boom. Too bad for them that a pandemic had to come and ruin their commemoration, although, if you could get there, I imagine St. Helena’s would probably be one of the best places to be during a pandemic.

Article content So, since most of us could probably not afford to go to St. Helena’s (it took the authors of the article four days, with three flights, totalling 20 hours, and 19,300 kilometres), we will have to remember Napoleon from afar. But wait, there is a local connection to the famous emperor’s final days. When we were working on our last book, Jim and I spent some time at the Town Hall in Thamesville upstairs at their museum. Thanks to Chris Crawford, who is a generous and capable caretaker of their records and artifacts, we were able to peruse some of the treasures they have gathered there about the early history of Thamesville. One of those treasures was a tidbit of information that I found, and kept in my mind as a possible topic for a column. And today is the best day to talk about it. The Mayhew family was one of several very interesting families who settled in Thamesville in the 19th century. Many of them ran hotels, as did the Mayhews. At one time there was a hotel on pretty much every corner of downtown Thamesville. William Mayhew and his wife Ann (Aldis) came from England in 1832, and lived in Port Stanley and Delaware before moving to Camden Township in 1846. The “Mayhew Hotel” was built in 1854, and the frame building burned in 1861. William rebuilt it and apparently put several ropes in the third storey in case of another fire for people to escape. The hotel was purchased in 1870 by William’s son, John Aldis Mayhew, in 1870. It continued to be a very successful business until the Scott Act brought it down. In April 1898, the licence commissioners of East Kent had three liquor licences to give out in Thamesville, and the Mayhews (perhaps their political colour was the wrong one?) were not one of them. They managed to keep the hotel going until July 1898.

Article content But it’s another Mayhew son I want to talk about today anyway. Frederick J. Mayhew opened the Mayhew Department Store at 68 London St. in 1867. That building survived until very recently, and its demise was mourned greatly by me, as it was an architectural gem, in my opinion, and could have been a beautiful addition to the Thamesville streetscape had it been restored properly. The Mayhew Department store must have been quite a going concern. It handled groceries and dry goods, as well as having a tailor shop, and later a millinery shop. There was also a delivery wagon, and people could purchase things directly from it as well. Frederick and his wife, Agnes (Walker), had 10 children and his sons handled the delivery wagon. Other members of the family also worked in the store. Mr. Mayhew also ran a bank, along with Joseph Harmer, a friend and distant relative. Frederick Mayhew and his family originally lived in a house right next door to their department store. But business at the store, and the bank, must have been good, because in 1886 they were able to build a fabulous new home at the western end of town. It was a large red brick home, and was the scene of many social occasions for many years as the Mayhew family grew up. But I still haven’t come to the Napoleon connection. That came through Frederick’s wife Agnes. Agnes was a Walker, the daughter of Dr. John Walker, who had been a surgeon with the 91st English Regiment. It was this regiment that acted as a guard for Napoleon on St. Helena’s, and apparently Dr. Walker attended Napoleon himself. Agnes had two older brothers, who were born and who died on the island, and her father also had a medal from the Battle of Waterloo.

Article content When the Mayhews returned to England from St. Helena’s, presumably shortly after Napoleon’s death on May 5, 1821, another of Agnes’s brothers had a hip disease. So they placed him in Napoleon’s hammock, and when Agnes herself was born she too was rocked in this hammock. Her father settled in the Strathroy area in the 1840s, and worked as a physician. The family also had one of Napoleon’s uniforms, and perhaps even some furniture (maybe that’s apocryphal), all of which apparently found their way to the Mayhew home in Thamesville. So the next time you’re complaining that you can’t go travelling because COVID has kept you at home (and I count myself as one of the most guilty here), remember that so many people, places and events right here in Chatham-Kent tie us to these far-flung places, and we can learn much of the world simply by researching our own local history. I know, small comfort, but it’s something. So on May 5, the bicentennial of the Little Emperor’s death, have a Napoleon brandy, and toast the Mayhew family of Thamesville, who brought a little piece of the great man home with them to our own area. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

