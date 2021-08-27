This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Gilberts: Mystery of Professor Judson solved with new information from Museum London

Gilberts: Mystery of Professor Judson solved with new information from Museum London A few weeks ago, I was writing what ended up to be a three-part article on William Lees Judson, and the book he wrote under the pseudonym of Professor Blot, called A Tour of the Thames.

Article content A few weeks ago, I was writing what ended up to be a three-part article on William Lees Judson, and the book he wrote under the pseudonym of Professor Blot, called A Tour of the Thames.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the second article, which detailed Judson’s earlier life, that part which was connected with Thamesville, and later London, I bemoaned the fact the sources I had were conflicting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: Mystery of Professor Judson solved with new information from Museum London Back to video And so they were – Judson could not both be in Europe and fathering children here at the same time (keep in mind that there was no air travel at the time, and that Judson was not at that point a wealthy man). In my further research on this noteworthy painter who later made his mark at the University of Southern California, I found out that Museum London had put together an exhibit on William Lees Judson in 2014. This exhibit is still online, and I would encourage you to visit. What I found was able to answer all the questions I posed in that article from a few weeks ago. It also corrected a few other inconsistencies in the information I had. This week I’d like to correct those mistakes, and complete Judson’s early biography. First off, Judson’s father, John Randle Judson, was not the owner of a cotton mill near Manchester, but rather its manager. His training, like that of his father before him, and which he passed on to his son William, was as an artist and ‘house decorator’ – painting, trompe l’oeil, frescoes – and he did work for middle- and upper-class patrons in England, before moving to New York and eventually to Thamesville sometime after 1857. There, along with farming, he carried on the same sort of trade. We know he passed on some of these skills to his son because William’s log book from 1866 refers to painting houses, buggies, signs, frescoes and portraits; making drawings and lettering; engraving plates’ setting glass and creating stained glass (important to know as his sons became renowned stained glass artists); tailoring; graining doors, etc.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content One assumes that William Lees accompanied his family on all these peregrinations, and he probably spent some time in Thamesville. But in August 1860, he set off on a trip through the American Midwest (and going as far south as Louisiana) for at least six months. Then, on June 10, 1861, he enlisted in the Union Army, from Xenia, Illinois, remaining in the army until June 30, 1864, when he was honourably discharged. He must have come home to Thamesville at that point, and resumed his life there. He married Maria Bedford, whose father owned a general store at the corner of Victoria and London streets in Thamesville, on May 16, 1868, according to the Museum London information. They also state that Maria must have been “a patient and supportive wife” because her husband was often gone, pursuing studies and sketching trips. It is here that we get definitive proof that Judson did indeed travel to New York City in December 1872 (son Walter born on March 30, 1872) to study under the noted genre painter John Beaufain Irving. A letter to Maria, dated Jan. 25, 1873, tells her that Irving predicts great things for him, provided he keeps on working hard, which he assures her he is doing, staying away from both church and the theatre. Irving also tells him he really should go to Paris. Judson kept that advice in mind, and stayed in New York for ‘several months of study’ at the Irving School of Art. But he did return to Thamesville, where his daughter Bertha was born on Sept. 17, 1874. He also established a portrait studio in London, Ont., in 1874, and began teaching there at that time. At some point he moved his family there as well.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Genealogical records state that a son William was born in November 1876, but Maria might have just come home to Thamesville to have her baby. William died a year later. In the meantime, William Lees was busy developing his career. He moved to Toronto in December 1874 and worked there for a few months, as well as apprenticing with some well-known portrait painters in that city. Returning to London a few months later, he continued to teach, taking on as a student, among others, Paul Peel. In 1877, he became a professor of drawing and painting at Hellmuth College in the city. But he must have felt constrained by his lack of training, and he resolved to go to the Universal Exposition in Paris in 1878 (son Paul was born on July 17, 1878). He stayed in France, and also in England, where he visited family and pursued both contacts and further training (in both countries). One assumes he was home by early 1880, however, for another son, Lionel, was born on Jan. 16, 1881. William Lees was not done with Europe, however. He returned to London, and then Paris in June of 1883. He spent the better part of a year in Europe, working tirelessly to further his career. He wrote diligently and faithfully to his family, weekly. In one letter, dated July 11, 1883, he begs Maria to “hold the fort for a year and I will either make a spoon or spoil a horn. In any case I shall be a better painter for the fight.” His efforts met with mixed results, and in May 1884 he returned home.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Unfortunately, William Lees’ life did not immediately improve. The couple had one more child, a daughter Pearl, in April 1885. And Maria died in childbirth. He was now a single parent with a large young family. His poor wife had “held the fort” but in the end, she would not be able to share in any future success he might have, or enjoy the fruits of her labour, by seeing her children grow up and achieve success of their own. In retrospect, it is no wonder that William Lees Judson was emotionally and physically exhausted in 1893, after leaving all his children in Canada (not taking them with him, as I stated in a former article) and going to work in Chicago during the World’s Fair in that city (not actually working at the fair, again as I thought in the last article). He had spent his whole life, up to that point, trying hard to make a career as a painter work, for him and his family. It is a fortunate thing that during the second part of his life, his hard work finally paid off. For details on that, you will have to refer to my earlier column. In the meantime, I can’t thank the staff at Museum London enough, in particular Melanie Townsend, the curator of the 2014 exhibition, and Cassandra Getty who replied so helpfully to my email, for their help in clearing up the inconsistencies of the historical information I had regarding William Lees Judson. I hope you will consider visiting them soon, now that COVID restrictions have been lifted. They would certainly appreciate your support, I’m sure.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham