Gilberts: Fred Collins was a master of horticultural creations
In Shakespeare’s tragic play Hamlet, the young prince reflects on how quickly all the good deeds his deceased father had performed throughout his life were so quickly forgotten by the general public after his untimely death.
We have often thought the same thing about people from our own lives who have, over their lives, given so much to their community and then are, in an unbelievably short period of time, forgotten.
Gilberts: Fred Collins was a master of horticultural creations
Their names are often attached to a sign or plaque or a building, but when someone should ask just who that person was and what exactly did he or she do, there is silence.
Case in point – Fred Collins.
Some people may recognize the name as being associated with that small but picturesque garden on the north side of the river just over the Fifth Street Bridge that is right across the Thames River from Tecumseh Park.
But how many people could flesh out just who this man was and what did he accomplish in his lifetime.
Well, until recently, we couldn’t have told you.
Fred Collins, as we recently discovered, was a one-man horticultural impresario who, from the 1920s to the 1940s, worked tirelessly to beautify the former City of Chatham, as well as Kent County. He was responsible for taking the new parts of Maple Leaf Cemetery and St. Anthony’s Cemetery and personally transformed them from wild, overgrown fields to the immaculately groomed final resting grounds of today.
Collins also worked for many hours planning and planting the jagged corners that once existed at Harrison Hall and Central school (corner of Wellington, Fifth and Sixth streets) and transformed them into beautiful garden patches that, although only existing now on old postcards, still have the power to impress and amaze.
He also believed the hospital, the public library and museum grounds should be well-planned horticultural models that would not only please local residents but make a favourable impression upon visitors, so much so that they would want to make a return visit.
Collins not only confined his talents to the City of Chatham but also worked diligently to improve Highway 2 West. The strategically placed trees that still exist along this stretch of road between Chatham and Tilbury owe their existence to Collins. He personally chose, along with longtime assistant E. Volkes, the trees from Chatham’s Victoria Park Nursery that would look best along this stretch of the highway.
At the Fairfield Museum site on Highway 2 East, Collins supervised the building of rustic bridges, attractive flower beds and distinctive shrubbery so that those tourists stopping at the historic site would have a pleasant visual experience.
For many years, as some people will recall or have seen in old pictures, the City of Chatham placed large, distinctive urns on many of the main thoroughfares and planted them with colourful flowers each spring. Once again, Fred Collins played a major role in the layout, planning and planting of these attractive additions to the city streets. In our opinion, that would be a very good tradition to bring back.
Collins also organized and ran annual flower shows, staged contests for the best local residential gardens, and mounted Christmas displays. He gave residents great examples of how to decorate their own gardens by adopting Tecumseh Park as his personal garden. He designed this green space as a showcase for creek bank improvements, rockery work and fish pools.
However, it was generally felt that Collins’ crowning achievement, and the park that best displayed his genius, was a small park just over the Fifth Street Bridge in North Chatham. He worked diligently to make this little patch of greenery by the Thames River a showcase of plant variety and arrangement and a spot that spoke to tranquility, peace and harmony.
Some time after he died in 1945, the former Thames Park was renamed Fred Collins Park.
So the next time you whiz by this little park on your quick trip over Fifth Street Bridge into North Chatham, pause for just a few seconds and remember the man who had the vision to create a tiny oasis of repose in the middle of the city. He’s someone, like so many others, whom we should not forget.
The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.