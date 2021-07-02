Gilberts: Fred Collins was a master of horticultural creations

In Shakespeare’s tragic play Hamlet, the young prince reflects on how quickly all the good deeds his deceased father had performed throughout his life were so quickly forgotten by the general public after his untimely death.

We have often thought the same thing about people from our own lives who have, over their lives, given so much to their community and then are, in an unbelievably short period of time, forgotten.

Their names are often attached to a sign or plaque or a building, but when someone should ask just who that person was and what exactly did he or she do, there is silence.

Case in point – Fred Collins.

Some people may recognize the name as being associated with that small but picturesque garden on the north side of the river just over the Fifth Street Bridge that is right across the Thames River from Tecumseh Park.

But how many people could flesh out just who this man was and what did he accomplish in his lifetime.

Well, until recently, we couldn’t have told you.

Fred Collins, as we recently discovered, was a one-man horticultural impresario who, from the 1920s to the 1940s, worked tirelessly to beautify the former City of Chatham, as well as Kent County. He was responsible for taking the new parts of Maple Leaf Cemetery and St. Anthony’s Cemetery and personally transformed them from wild, overgrown fields to the immaculately groomed final resting grounds of today.

Collins also worked for many hours planning and planting the jagged corners that once existed at Harrison Hall and Central school (corner of Wellington, Fifth and Sixth streets) and transformed them into beautiful garden patches that, although only existing now on old postcards, still have the power to impress and amaze.