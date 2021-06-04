





Share this Story: Gilberts: Concerns of a century ago resonate today

Gilberts: Concerns of a century ago resonate today In an issue of the Chatham Planet there were a number of articles I found rather interesting and I think you will as well. Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News

Article content In an issue of the Chatham Planet, there were a number of articles I found rather interesting and I think you will as well – bird infestations, farmer groups, bad-luck individuals, and global warming. They all have modern connotations but did not lack representation in the early 1920s. Although the newspaper reported seeing only one “solitary and lonely … crow perched on top of a maple tree on Cross Street,” it was surprised at the number of the “English sparrows” that were moving from the confines of the city to winter on local farms. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: Concerns of a century ago resonate today Back to video Many people within Chatham and surrounding areas thought these sparrows, which were not native to Canada but had been imported from England “several years ago,” had multiplied so quickly they were becoming a nuisance. But local farmers were noticing that these sparrows were “getting into the good books of farmers by destroying large numbers of harmful worms and bugs which otherwise would have destroyed the trees.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Out in Eberts, there was some rather interesting debates being carried out by the Eberts UFO, or the United Farmers Organization, a political party from that era. In December 1922, there had been a debate in the Eberts town hall. The topic was: “Be it resolved that the farmer is better qualified as a legislator than a lawyer.” It will come as no surprise that the Eberts UFO decided in the affirmative on this question and, although I suppose the crowd was a bit biased, I must say that from a personal point of view, I would have also voted for the motion. Just when you think you have problems, you read about the misadventures of someone like poor Archie Hyatt. A promising young athlete, Hyatt had been a member of the local baseball champions – the Briscoe team – but had in the last game of the summer season severely injured his ankle. By December, it had just about healed when it was reported, in the Dec. 30 issue of the Chatham Planet, that poor Archie had gone to a party in Blenheim and went skating. He unfortunately “stumbled while skating” and broke that same ankle again. It was hoped he would recover from this injury by the start of the spring baseball season. As the world was preparing to enter 1923, there was some speculation about the future. It had been reported by the respected Danish scientist, Colonel P. Jensen, that his team had discovered on an expedition to Greenland that the Earth was “wobbling on its axis and moving westward at the rate of twenty yards a year.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jensen speculated that it was this “wobble” and “westward movement” that was responsible for the “surprising climatic changes going on at the North Pole.” Scientists had apparently noticed over the past few years that the poles had been changing their positions and that “this alteration to the world’s axis will mean, in time, that regions which are at present ice bound will become warm and habitable countries.” It is interesting to note that, in the 1920s, changes in the Earth’s atmosphere were seen as positive rather than a case for alarm. A little learning is a dangerous thing, I suppose. No matter what period of time I “drop into” on my various expeditions back into “the newspaper vaults,” I never fail to be amazed and slightly shocked at how the more things change the more they remain the same. One would think that over the years, we would solve some of these problems or advance our thinking or change our focus, but the reality of the situation is that humankind, in many ways, tends to replay the same concerns and issues over and over again in only a slightly different key. I wonder if someone reading the Chatham Daily News some years from now will make the same observations about life in 2021? Somehow I think they will. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham