Gilberts: Canal was once proposed for Chatham

Article content From the end of the War of 1812 to the first great period of railway construction, there was general agreement by military and commercial on the importance of the waterways of southern Ontario for transport, and on the urgent demand for their improvement by canalization.

Article content But there was no agreement as to what route should be developed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: Canal was once proposed for Chatham Back to video Following unsuccessful attempts to cross the peninsula of southern Ontario by canalized rivers, a much smaller undertaking was devised to link the waters of Lake St. Clair through Chatham. A proposed canal from Rondeau to Chatham is represented on Wyld’s map of Upper Canada dated 1845, but it was not until 1857 that a company was incorporated and detailed surveys and construction estimates were prepared. Under the leadership of some of Chatham’s movers and shakers – Joseph Northwood, George Thomas, Archibald McKellar, William Eberts, John Price and 22 other provisional directors – an act incorporating the St. Clair, Chatham and Rondeau Eau Ship Canal was given royal assent in the legislature of the Province of Canada on June 10, 1887. The canal was a commercial venture and most of the directors were businessmen from Chatham, but some members of the provincial parliament for the counties of Kent and Essex were also involved. In the first call for surveys and construction, estimates had been made by the company directors on April 29, 1857. The first report on July 1, 1857 proposed a route from Chenal e Carte (the eastern channel of the St. Clair River) that would follow the line of the Baldoon Road to the River Thames just west of Chatham. Total distance was 24 kilometres. Thereafter, two routes were surveyed. The first followed McGregor’s Creek – but later George’s Creek – to Blenheim.

Article content The second followed Deer Creek to Blenheim to Two Creeks, but the harbour there was open to extensive silting and property loss of $181,000 in 1854 alone confirmed any doubts as to its utility. The survey report submitted an estimated construction cost of $12,112,908. Although a high figure, the report suggested that investment capital would return at least 9.5 per cent. The figure was derived from an estimation of trade that passed over the St. Clair Flats in 1855 and which could be effectively realized through the Chatham canal. As one might suspect, politics quickly reared its ugly head. The Chatham Weekly Planet was wholeheartedly for it and called the canal, “one of the first commercial enterprises for which this age is remarkable!” But George Brown, a member of the provincial legislature and editor and proprietor of the Toronto Globe, strongly opposed the scheme. It was suggested that Brown was personally disappointed that his suggestion for a canal through Bothwell had been outvoted in the provincial legislature. Brown had emotionally and financially invested in Bothwell, and he had built a house there. After much discussion, the Kent County council decided there was enough interest to put the scheme to a vote by Kent County ratepayers. The polling was held in December 1857. Most voting residents turned down the canal project by a 751-204 margin. Most of the votes that approved of the project came from Chatham and Harwich while not one vote of approval was counted within the townships of Chatham, Romney and Tilbury East. Those townships were not close to the canal, so what did their residents hope to gain by giving their approval?

Article content With such an overwhelming majority against the scheme, the council was forced to withdraw its support and this caused the canal company to abandon its ambitious plans. There are two ways of looking at this failed venture. Chatham-Kent has a track record of voting down any venture that carries any risk. But the other way of looking at this is to say the voters in Chatham-Kent were wise to vote down this very expensive venture because the advent of railroads was just around the corner in the 1850s and 1860s, and this would have, to a large extent made the canals, superfluous. Although, from a modern perspective, a canal boat ride from Wallaceburg to Rondeau on a beautiful summer’s day would have a great deal of appeal. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

