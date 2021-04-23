





Share this Story: Gilberts: Archibald Blue was a master of agricultural facts and figures

Gilberts: Archibald Blue was a master of agricultural facts and figures I know there are some people who hate to complete forms that in one way or another reveal certain things about their lives, their past, their heritage, their finances, etc.

Article content I know there are some people who hate to complete forms that, in one way or another, reveal certain things about their lives, their past, their heritage, their finances, etc. To a certain extent, I understand and suppose I wonder sometimes how this rather personal information will be used or abused. But when one looks back in time, it is not only interesting but quite informative to know what people were like in general terms a century or more ago. It is important to know where we were to know where we are going, and to determine what progress we have made and to perhaps identify what we should be doing in the future. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: Archibald Blue was a master of agricultural facts and figures Back to video One journalist born in Orford Township in the former County of Kent was a very early proponent of the collection of statistics in Canada. Archibald Blue, son of a farmer, was born on Feb. 3, 1840. He started his career as a journalist at the St. Thomas Journal. A talented editorial writer, his ideas, style and forceful approach attracted the attention of Toronto newspapers. At first, Blue was hired by the Toronto Globe and then transferred over to the Toronto World, as it seemed The World was closer in line with his views. The World was considered at the time to be a rather liberal, “in-your-face” working class newspaper in a city that was, at the time, very conservative.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 1881, Sam Wood, the Ontario Liberal government’s commissioner of agriculture and the arts (how’s that for a bizarre combination of portfolios?) shared Blue’s passion for the collection of facts and figures, especially as it applied to Canada’s agricultural community. Seeing in Blue a kindred spirit with access to newspaper editorials, Wood approached the newspaperman to undertake an examination of the potential of statistics in the development of Canada’s important agricultural industry. Blue eagerly accepted the challenge, and his meticulous examination of the farm scene resulted in some very interesting and helpful facts and figures. Having a background in agriculture from his early days in Kent County, Blue was able to collect data that helped farmers in seeing trends and to sharpen their approaches used to improve crop yields. His insightful and vigorous reporting on the agricultural scene also allowed the Liberal government to offer accurate and clear information to potential immigrants thinking of coming to Canada. Largely due to Blue’s work, the Liberal government came to see the importance of collecting such information and, as a result, established the Bureau of Industries as an integral and separate part of the Department of Agriculture. This innovative move was a first in Canada and, thanks to his initial work, Archibald Blue, the former farm boy from Orford Township, was placed in charge.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In short order, Blue was bombarding agricultural-related individuals and groups with forms seeking key points of information about farming to farmers, agricultural societies, clubs and machinery manufacturers throughout Ontario. Although these forms were voluntary in nature, the response was encouraging as well as revealing. Fertilizer use, crops, animals, disease, rainfall, temperature and soil quality were all catalogued and quantified with a corps of volunteers recording the important information. His department was eventually made a full ministry of the Ontario government and Blue, in 1888, was made deputy minister. By 1889, his annual report was more than 300 pages long and included a multitude of information dealing with the province’s agricultural segment. In 1900, Blue’s reputation for detail reached the Canadian government, and he was given the task of shaping the 1901 federal census. Ottawa, recognizing the importance of agriculture to the nation, made it a permanent part of the newly established census bureau with Archibald Blue in charge. Blue seemed to be possessed when it came to writing manuals, technical papers, tweaking census forms and sleuthing out new information that needed to be gleaned from Canada’s farm industry. In fact, he was still involved in such matters when he died at age 72. So when you complain about having to fill out forms that you don’t see the rationale for doing so, think about our own Archibald Blue and the positive impact his tireless collection of facts and figures had on the refinement of agricultural pursuits throughout Ontario and Canada. Oh yes, one more little interesting tidbit about Blue that needs further research. The mineral “Blueite” was named after him. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham