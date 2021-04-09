





A few weeks ago I began looking at the Kent Historical Society's 1939 publication Kentiana.

Article content A few weeks ago, I began looking at the Kent Historical Society’s 1939 publication, Kentiana. The first article I discussed was entitled Early Indian Occupation of Kent, and it mentioned a reference by the early Jesuit visitors Jean de Brebeuf and Joseph Chaumonet to an Attiwandaron settlement called St. Joseph de Kent. Since that time, I have been on a quest to see if I can find out where that settlement was located. It might not be in Kent County – the reference to Kent is just coincidental – but it is somewhere in this part of Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gilberts: Archaeological findings upend traditional view on lost Native identity Back to video I have not yet found St. Joseph de Kent, but I have been reading some interesting books in the search for it. Today, I would like to talk about one of those books. It is called Native-Lived Colonialism: Challenging History in the Great Lakes, and it is written by Neal Ferris, published in 2009. Neal Ferris was, for many years, an archeologist working for the Ontario government, and he is currently the Lawson chair of Canadian archaeology at Western University. Prof. Ferris specializes in late and terminal woodland traditions, as well as looking at European colonizers, so he is uniquely qualified to speak about current thinking regarding post-contact Aboriginal settlement in our area. Today, I want to focus on the basic thesis of his book. In future columns, I will discuss the chapters that deal specifically with Native cultures in Southwestern Ontario.

Article content In his preface, Ferris tells the reader about his early experiences in archeology. As an undergrad at McMaster, he participated in explorations of 17th-century Iroquoian culture in southern Ontario. There, along with all the things that were unearthed, he discovered the dominant trope regarding Native-European contact that had been in place since the beginnings of archeology in the region. It assumed that, pre-contact, Natives were self-sufficient, and supremely integrated to their natural surroundings. But after making contact with these European newcomers, they immediately abandoned their traditional ways and became dependent on “copper kettles and glass beads,” among other things, assimilating to “settler culture” and losing their Aboriginal identity in swift order. In reading this, I reflected that it isn’t only archeologists who have made that assumption. I have read many histories, including the aforementioned Early Indian Occupation of Kent, but also more prominent books, which discuss the concept of pre- and post-contact Aboriginal culture in Canada. They all make that assumption. Many of them focus on the tragedy of the Native cultures lost. I would hazard a guess to say that most people, when they think about the topic, still make that assumption today. But it is this assumption that Neal Ferris challenges in this book. He goes on to say that after graduating and going to work for the province, he had the opportunity to study some 19th-century Native-occupied sites (at least one of which was in Kent County, I believe). At that time, he found, for example, that groups like the Anishnabeg Ojibwa were living in wigwams. This would be at least 200 years after they first made contact with Europeans.

Article content So, when he returned to school to study for his PhD, it was this anomaly that he decided to research further. He looked at the archeological record, comparing pre-contact (i.e. pre-1500 AD) sites with post-contact ones. And he found that the archeology did not support that historical assumption. There simply was not that much difference in the material culture of pre- and post-contact sites, up to at least the later 19th century. In fact, what Ferris found, is the assumption of immediate loss of identity came from early accounts written by Europeans. In fact, it was their Eurocentric attitudes of “noble savages” destroyed by the “dominant” culture that established, and perpetuated, the myth that Native culture died when it was presented with a superior, white way of life. And because the “settlers” were the ones who controlled the narrative, this way of thinking was never challenged, and therefore people today still make the assumption the Native way of life is dead, that it died hundreds of years ago. But that is simply not the case. The archeological record proves that Native groups throughout what is now Ontario, while affected by contact with European culture, nevertheless continued to observe their traditional practices for as long as it was feasible. Unfortunately, because Native groups themselves did not write their own stories until relatively recently, the historical record has perpetuated this Eurocentric notion of unfortunate “children” who have lost their identity and Native societies that are degraded, lacking in any sort of self-reliance and despairing of any success in the future.

Article content But that is where archeology is uniquely qualified to correct this long-standing, arrogant assumption – because the material record found at sites does not lie. In the past, reports from these archeological sites bought into the false assumption, and unduly focused on the evidence of European artifacts in pre-contact sites, for example. But the raw data from these digs can still be studied. Archeologists of today, and into the future, can look with new, enlightened eyes at this information and thereby help to prove that, in fact, Native cultures, while taking advantage of some of the conveniences that trading with Europeans gave them, nevertheless maintained their own pre-contact way of life until encroaching white settlements made it impossible for them to sustain it any more. This usually did not happen until the late 19th century. So, kudos to Neal Ferris for writing this book in order to start to correct the written record. I am sure he continues this important work in his teaching as well. Not only is it important for us, as part of the “settler” culture, to correct the wrongs of the past, but it is also crucial for Native people themselves to understand and be proud of the resilience their ancestors displayed to perpetuate their culture. That understanding can help to maintain pride in their culture for the future. Next week, we’ll examine one of the chapters in Dr. Ferris’s book that deals with some Anishnabec communities here in the southwest. And if anyone out there has any suggestions about where to look for St. Joseph de Kent, please do contact us. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

