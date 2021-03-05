





Dr. Mustard and the Kent Historical Society Recently I was going through our bookcase, looking at the shelves we have reserved for local history publications.

Article content Recently, I was going through our bookcase, looking at the shelves we have reserved for local history publications. My eyes landed on a small green volume, of which we have a few copies. It’s entitled Kentiana, published by the Kent Historical Society. It is an attractive book with a look of art deco about it. It is not surprising to discover, on looking inside, that it was published in 1939, a time when that art deco was quite popular. Jim and I, of course, are long-standing members of the Kent Historical Society. But, surprisingly enough, especially for those people who think we predate electricity, the Kent Historical Society is much older than even our long tenure there. It is, in fact, one of the oldest historical societies in the province. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dr. Mustard and the Kent Historical Society Back to video The preface of Kentiana states: “The Kent Historical Society was founded in 1912 among other objects for the purpose of ‘diffusing information relative to the history of the County and of the Dominion, and in general encouraging and developing,m within the County, the study of history.'”

Article content The real reason the society was formed at that time, however, was to try to find, or build, a home for the War of 1812 gunboat that had recently come to light, and which had been floated again, and erected on the river flats in Tecumseh Park. That boat, which they named the General Myers, but which more recently has been determined to more likely be the Miamis, stayed at that spot in Tecumseh Park for about 20 years. Unfortunately, the Kent Historical Society, try as it may, was unable to come up with the political will and/or the fundraising finesse to successfully establish a museum within which to house that boat. At that point, the boat was famously broken up and made into various pieces, such as keys to the city (one of which we have in our possession), walking sticks and pieces of furniture, some of which exists at the Chatham-Kent Museum. The Kent Historical Society was much more successful at making good on the aims stated above, quoted from Kentiana. In its early days, members and some guests presented some very interesting addresses on local history topics. Many of these addresses were assembled and published as Papers and Addresses, six volumes of which appeared from 1914 to 1924. They were popular booklets, and sold well amongst the membership and beyond within Kent County. Eventually, though, all copies were sold, and there were no reprints. By 1939, as stated in the preface of Kentiana, “Another generation is now occupying the centre of the educational stage and it is the object of this volume to reach this younger generation.”

Article content And so, with money and encouragement provided by “J.W. Mustard, Esq., B.A., M.B., F.A.G.S., Honorary President of the Kent Historical Society,” it was decided to publish a collection of some of the representative early papers and addresses. Seventeen papers in all were chosen from the early volumes. J.W. Mustard was a medical doctor who had been born near Uxbridge and had practised in a number of other places in Michigan and in Ohio. But he had attended school at the University of Toronto, and there he had met and befriended W.J.J. Twohey, who later became a teacher and then principal at Chatham Collegiate Institute. Dr. Mustard also married a daughter of Dr. Charles G. Charteris, and so he had local connections from his earliest adulthood. Then, in 1907, he took over the position of medical officer of health in Chatham Township as a favour for a friend in order to quell a smallpox outbreak. And after that, he became a resident of Kent County. According to Victor Lauriston, in his Centennial Chronicle of Kent Doctors, “Shortly after the close of (the FIrst World War) when the purity of the city water supply became a cause of concern, Dr. Mustard, at an age when most men contemplate retirement from active work, was enlisted in a new career (and) he devoted himself during the ensuing 25 years to the task of safeguarding the Chatham water supply.” Once established in Kent County, Dr. Mustard embraced the civil society of our county as well. Among other things, he became involved in the Kent Historical Society and became quite an authority in local history. For a time, he contributed a column on the history of our area to the Chatham Daily News, which he entitled Kentiana. Therefore, it is not surprising that he would commit the time and resources necessary to have this little book published, and that he would call it by the same name.

Article content Lauriston, in his profile of Dr. Mustard in the book cited above, states, “This little volume published locally in a limited edition for personal friends he designed as his memorial.” But, as you will recall, the preface – written by Pearl Wilson, the secretary of the Kent Historical Society, and not by Dr. Mustard – says that the object of the book was to reach the younger generation. The copy of the book I am using has a sticker on the front cover that says it was presented to S.S.#15, Harwich by the Kent Historical Society, and another copy in our possession once belonged to Jim’s aunt Gloria, who taught as S.S.#6 Raleigh. So I think the book was not intended just for Dr. Mustard’s “personal friends.” It was, and is still, a highly educational book for anyone interested in the local history of Chatham-Kent. So, with that end, next week I am going to start an ongoing series of articles that will each feature one of the papers that Kentiana excerpted from its own early Papers and Addresses. These columns will highlight not only the local history that is part of their content, but will also discuss how the articles themselves tell us much about the mindset of our earlier historians. I hope you enjoy them. The Gilberts are award-winning historians with a passion for telling the stories of C-K’s fascinating past.

