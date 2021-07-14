Youth charged in Chatham shooting returns to court Aug. 11

A youth charged with attempted murder after a January shooting in Chatham saw his case put over to Aug. 11.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a virtual appearance in Chatham court on Wednesday. He was 17 at the time of the incident.

The youth is one of multiple individuals charged in the case.

The youth is one of multiple individuals charged in the case.

The court heard that counsel will attempt to combine his matter with the other 17-year-old youth, who was arrested in Thunder Bay on May 6 when police responded to a home in the city to check on someone’s welfare.

Another accused, Terry St. Hill, 20, made a brief court appearance earlier this month. He was arrested during a traffic stop, also in Thunder Bay on May 6.

Publication bans prohibit publishing any evidence heard during the pre-trial stage or identifying any victims.

According to previously published reports, two people suffered gunshot wounds on Harvey Street on Jan. 26 and were taken to hospital for medical attention for injuries that were not life threatening. Through investigation, police learned a third person was shot at but not wounded.

A dog was also shot and killed during the shooting, police said.

Police later said multiple suspects were identified.

Through social media and with the public’s assistance, three of the five suspects were located and taken into custody within days of the incident, police said. They include Rylie DeJonge-Vandusen, 19, of London, Brianna Gardiner, 18, of Cambridge, and the suspect who appeared in court Wednesday.