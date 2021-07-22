Work progressing on second phase of Round the River Trail
Work is well underway for the second phase of the Round the River Trail.
Currently, paved shoulders are being installed along Riverview Line, west of Chatham. The road remains open to traffic during the construction, however, there are periodic lane closures.
Last September, council approved the $3.5-million construction tender for this phase of the project. Clarke Construction Inc. of Blenheim is the contractor.
The second phase involves connecting to the end of the first phase, located on Grande River Line, and continuing toward the Prairie Siding bridge, over to Riverview Line and continuing east back into Chatham to connect back to Keil Drive North.
When finished, this will complete the remaining 19.1-kilometre cycling loop and connect to the Bloomfield Road multi-use pathway, which connects to Richmond Street bike lanes.
Angelo Ligori, a local backer of the trail and consultant with Greenfield Global, a corporate supporter, said many people are excited to see the project take the next big step.
“Once (the sections) join up, there will be a lot more action,” he told The Daily News on Thursday.
Ligori said he sees someone using the first phase of the trail every time he goes out. With pandemic restrictions slowly easing up, he expects out-of-towners will be drawn to the scenic Thames River route as well.
Noting his wife was knocked off her bike by a truck more than a decade ago, he said riders can look forward to increased safety.
“A lot of people have near-misses,” Ligori said.
In January 2018, the municipality secured approximately $755,000 in grant funding from the province’s Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Program.
The funding was divided among the Bloomfield Road and Keil Drive North multi-use pathways. The approximately $300,000 remaining was allocated to the second phase of the Round the River Trail.
In October 2018, the first phase of the trail was completed.
In February of last year, council approved a capital budget amount of $1.4 million for the completion of the project. This funding was combined with carry-over capital funds, other unspent dollars earmarked for the trail, and a $200,000 donation from Greenfield Global.
According to a staff report on the project, the benefit of paved shoulders was noted, including operational savings through the reduced need to annually regrade gravel shoulders, along with additional safety for users.