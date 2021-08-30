Witnesses sought after vehicle strikes skateboarder

Chatham-Kent police are seeking the public's assistance after a vehicle reportedly struck a skateboarder on Saturday night.

At around 8 p.m., an 18-year-old Chatham man was riding his skateboard south on Glenwood Drive in the area of Jackson Drive in Chatham.

While riding, a vehicle reportedly hit the man and fled the scene, police said. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older grey four-door vehicle. It had black fender flares, black aftermarket rims and a loud exhaust system.

Police are wishing to speak with any potential witnesses or anyone who may know the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Rose at JOSHR@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87290. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.