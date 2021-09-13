With draft policy underway, councillor pulls vaccine motion

A North Kent councillor pulled a motion Monday proposing mandatory vaccinations for municipal staff, but the matter will still be moving ahead.

Joe Faas had planned to request that administration implement a policy as soon as possible to ensure employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

He entered his notice of motion last month, but withdrew it during Monday’s virtual meeting, noting a draft policy was already in the works and “in light of Dr. (David) Colby’s recent media release strongly urging community employers to adapt a vaccination policy and to separate the operational versus the council element of the way my motion was written.”

Cathy Hoffman, general manager of corporate services, said the municipality has been strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated for the past several months as soon as they were eligible.

“As the local condition and the provincial condition have been changing on this subject, we too have been evolving our practice,” she said. “For the last two or three weeks, we have been working on a policy that will essentially try to draw that balance between making sure that we’re providing a safe organization for both our employees and for all of the customers that we serve.

“The policy is still in its draft form. We have some steps to take from here. … We wish to make some connection with our union representatives, as well as some of our other stakeholders in the organization.”

Hoffman added there are several details still to be finalized before it can be shared with employees, along with an implementation process.

Later in the evening, Faas entered a different notice of motion that council direct administration to prepare a draft vaccination policy that would apply to members of council, as well as citizens who sit on municipal advisory committees and local boards prior to the resumption of in-person meetings. Proof of full vaccination, or a medical exemption, would be required.

However, he was unsuccessful in achieving the two-thirds council vote needed to waive the notice period and discuss the matter Monday. It will instead return on Sept. 27.

“We need to deal with this as fast as we can, so that we can get going with this policy,” Faas said.