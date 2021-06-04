Windsor man co-accused in fatal shooting to return to court June 18
One of the Windsor men facing charges after a fatal shooting in Blenheim will return to court June 18.
Darius White, 19, who has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief appearance in Chatham court by teleconference on Friday.
The court heard that more time was needed for discussions with the Crown. White was remanded into custody.
Chad Coupe, 19, who is also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a court appearance earlier this week.
Coupe is scheduled to return to court June 14 to provide time for discussions to take place following a pre-trial. He also remains in custody.
There is a publication ban on any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.
According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police said the suspects fled the scene of the April 21 shooting, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.
The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and reportedly fled, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.
The deceased – Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home – was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.