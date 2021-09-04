Windsor law firm intends to commence class action over Wheatley gas explosion
The plate is going to get fuller for officials dealing with the aftermath of a gas explosion in Wheatley.
Windsor-based law firm Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP intends commence a class action on behalf people who were impacted by the blast that occurred shortly after 6 p.m., Aug. 26, in the downtown of this West Kent community, that levelled two buildings and caused multiple injuries.
Lawyer Harvey Strosberg said he visited Wheatley on Friday after being contacted by some Wheatley property owners and residents.
Strosberg said, “The authorities should have turned off the gas and the hydro” to the building at 15 Erie St. N., which was the source of the leak. The building was destroyed in the blast. He added if the gas and hydro had been turned off, it wouldn’t have enabled a pilot light or an electrical switch in the building to be a source of ignition.
The Erie Street property had remained under a state of emergency since a second hydrogen sulphide leak had been detected on July 19. Gas monitors that were placed in the building went off on Aug. 26, resulting in a 911 call being received around 4:30 p.m., which led to the area being evacuated. The evacuation was continuing across the street when the explosion occurred around 6 p.m.
“We did receive notice of that intended class action lawsuit (Friday) afternoon,” said Dave Taylor, Chatham-Kent’s director of legal service, during a media conference call on Saturday, following a virtual town hall meeting last more than 90 minutes.
“That’s the first we had heard about that,” he said, adding that at this point, the municipality is not able to make any further comments on the matter.
A notice of the class action, posted on the law firm’s website, states the intention is to name the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Chatham-Kent Police Service, and the provincial government, represented by the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, as defendants.
“In the proposed action, we will seek compensation for damages that were suffered as a result of the explosion, including general damages, lost use of office or residential space, lost income, expenses incurred for alternate accommodation, office space, replacement or cleaning of damaged items, physical and emotional injury, damage to property, relocation and other expenses,” states the notice.
Those affected by the explosion in Wheatley are advised to keep track of all out-of-pocket expense and keep all receipts in a secure location, because they will be required later.
Strosberg has been involved with some high-profile cases involving explosions, including being lead counsel in a class action stemming from a series of explosions at the Sunrise Propane Industrial Gases propane facility that rocked a large section on North York on Aug. 10, 2008.
He also won a case against the former Union Gas company in connection to a massive explosion in downtown Essex on Feb. 14, 1980.
When asked how long the process could take for the Wheatley case, Strosberg said, “We’re just getting started.”
He noted if the case goes to trial, it could take three to four years.
