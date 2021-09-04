Windsor law firm intends to commence class action over Wheatley gas explosion

The plate is going to get fuller for officials dealing with the aftermath of a gas explosion in Wheatley.

Windsor-based law firm Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP intends commence a class action on behalf people who were impacted by the blast that occurred shortly after 6 p.m., Aug. 26, in the downtown of this West Kent community, that levelled two buildings and caused multiple injuries.

Lawyer Harvey Strosberg said he visited Wheatley on Friday after being contacted by some Wheatley property owners and residents.

Strosberg said, “The authorities should have turned off the gas and the hydro” to the building at 15 Erie St. N., which was the source of the leak. The building was destroyed in the blast. He added if the gas and hydro had been turned off, it wouldn’t have enabled a pilot light or an electrical switch in the building to be a source of ignition.

The Erie Street property had remained under a state of emergency since a second hydrogen sulphide leak had been detected on July 19. Gas monitors that were placed in the building went off on Aug. 26, resulting in a 911 call being received around 4:30 p.m., which led to the area being evacuated. The evacuation was continuing across the street when the explosion occurred around 6 p.m.

“We did receive notice of that intended class action lawsuit (Friday) afternoon,” said Dave Taylor, Chatham-Kent’s director of legal service, during a media conference call on Saturday, following a virtual town hall meeting last more than 90 minutes.

“That’s the first we had heard about that,” he said, adding that at this point, the municipality is not able to make any further comments on the matter.