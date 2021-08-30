This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Wheatley residents standing strong in the face of uncertainty While many had to evacuate in the wake of Thursday's gas explosion, some Wheatley residents who were able to remain in their homes say they don't plan on going anywhere if they don't have to.

Article content WHEATLEY — Despite lingering concerns in the wake of Thursday’s gas explosion that levelled two downtown buildings and injured nearly two-dozen people, the residents of this usually quiet town are showing their resilience.

"As long as we don't have to evacuate, we think we're going to stay," Peter Goertzen said Monday. While he and his family live close to the site of the explosion — just a four-minute walk from the worst of the blast — they weren't one of the households displaced during Thursday evening's evacuation. Wanda Derbyshire, another downtown-area resident, said the community had rallied together in the aftermath of the devastating explosion. "It's a beautiful little town. It's pretty sad," she said, her voice cracking with emotion "Everyone knows everybody and watches out for each other." Many people are frustrated, she added, noting that most of that anger is directed towards the province. Here is Teresa Coulter, who lives a couple of blocks from the scene. She's lived in Wheatley for 43 years. "I certainly heard (the blast) and my whole house shook... I wear hearing aids - but I heard this." pic.twitter.com/rhTLqGR1Wa — Trevor Terfloth (@DailyNewsTT) August 27, 2021

Article content As of Monday, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent had placed 15 households consisting of 33 people in area hotels and motels while providing some form of help to more than 85 households. Many of these households, the municipality indicated, were able to find accommodations on their own. The reception area at Wheatley’s arena also remains open while an ATM has been activated at the site. Residents affected by the blast can visit the area to receive updates and other information about food, emergency accommodations and other needs. April Rietdyk, Chatham-Kent’s manager of human services, said the centre will remain open as long as there is a need. “We are listening to the needs of those people affected and we’re trying to do as much as we are able,” she said Monday. “We now have an ATM activated and we’ve been providing assistance with access to food, toiletries, and clothing for those who had to evacuate.” Rietdyk said municipal staff at the arena do not have information about the cause of the explosion or when evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes. “Our emergency services staff are in the process of making those evaluations,” she said. “We are set up to help get people through while those determinations are made.” Here is John Thiessen, of nearby Foster Street. He evacuated to his brother-in-law's place in Leamington, but came back to get a few things, including some animals.

Says he was taking a shower when the explosion happened and thought a tree came down. pic.twitter.com/N3biddVvuM — Trevor Terfloth (@DailyNewsTT) August 27, 2021

Article content On Saturday afternoon, the municipality indicated Chatham-Kent staff and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office were consulting with technical experts to analyze current risks and consider possible adjustments to the evacuation area and surrounding detour routes. “Our primary consideration has been and continues to be public safety,” Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, Don Shropshire, said in a release. “We recognize that this situation is difficult for residents and businesses in Wheatley and we will make whatever accommodation we can make, but only if we can do so in a safe manner. At this point the situation remains unstable.” Shropshire said Chatham-Kent officials met with representatives from the Ministry of the Solicitor General and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Saturday morning to underscore the urgency of finding the source of the gas leak. “I am certain provincial officials are fully aware of the issue and the consequences of inaction.” Shropshire said. “The province is committed to bringing in technical experts to assess how they can enter the evacuated zone with the aim of finding the source of the leak, stopping it and beginning the cleanup.” In early June, hydrogen sulphide — a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas — was discovered at an Erie Street North building in the town, forcing the evacuation of homes and businesses. Chatham-Kent officials later declared a state of emergency. The following month, three-dozen homes and businesses in Wheatley were evacuated after gas was again detected at the site of the previous leak.

Article content Gas-monitoring devices placed at the site indicated the presence of gas Thursday afternoon, setting off alarms and triggering a 911 response. First responders had evacuated the buildings closest to the alarm and were in the process of evacuating a wider area when the explosion occurred. Officials said Friday 20 people were injured in total. Thirteen people were treated at the scene while seven others were taken to hospitals in Windsor and Leamington, including three with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Wheatley, a town of about 3,000 along Lake Erie, is located southwest of Chatham in an area of Southwestern Ontario where plentiful natural gas deposits support a drilling industry, both on land and in the lake. Emergency info Wheatley Area Arena emergency centre 96 Erie St. N., Wheatley 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also call 311 during business hours or 519-354-6628 after hours. Fundraiser/donation drive: www.gofundme.com/f/help-wheatley-disaster-relief-fund?qid=88b940d6000d9d350ff344417cc724d1

The Chatham-Kent Public Library’s Wheatley branch, located in the evacuation zone, will remain closed until further notice. Patrons can visit the Tilbury branch to return or choose materials. Overdue fines will not accumulate. Current view from the edge of the closed-off area in Wheatley. It is an absolute scorcher out today. pic.twitter.com/M8eMGxKEgo — Trevor Terfloth (@DailyNewsTT) August 27, 2021

Article content

