Wheatley residents seek answers about gas explosion

It’s coming up to two weeks since a gas explosion rocked downtown Wheatley and more than 300 people tuned in for a virtual town hall meeting Saturday looking for answers to several questions.

The blast occurred in the early evening of Aug. 26, levelling two buildings and injuring 20 people. The explosion happened as emergency personnel were already evacuating the area due to gas monitors detecting hydrogen sulphide for a third time at a building located at 15 Erie St. N.

The first leak was reported at the former Poag pub building on June 2, which prompted a state of emergency to be declared the next day along with an evacuation order, which lasted three weeks. A second gas leak was detected on July 19, prompting another state of emergency declaration.

Why was it not a priority to start finding the leak after the first incident “instead of putting a Band-Aid on it?” asked a resident.

Chief administrative officer Don Shropshire reiterated the source of the gas leak remains unknown, even though a gas well is suspected.

“When we had the first event in June, we reached out to a number of technical experts and the advice that we received at that time is this could be a one-off event.”

He added it was not recommended the municipality go digging or searching for the source at that time, “because you actually might create other types of problems.”

When the second leak happened in July, he said, “That’s when we doubled-down,” adding the Ministry Natural Resources and Forestry started to work on finding technical experts.

Jennifer Barton, MNRF assistant deputy minister, who also fielded questions, said, “It is a complicated situation, it is under the downtown core . . . and it will take some work by those technical experts to determine where that gas is coming from and what recommendations they have to make to mitigate the risks.”