Wheatley residents seek answers about gas explosion
It’s coming up to two weeks since a gas explosion rocked downtown Wheatley and more than 300 people tuned in for a virtual town hall meeting Saturday looking for answers to several questions.
The blast occurred in the early evening of Aug. 26, levelling two buildings and injuring 20 people. The explosion happened as emergency personnel were already evacuating the area due to gas monitors detecting hydrogen sulphide for a third time at a building located at 15 Erie St. N.
The first leak was reported at the former Poag pub building on June 2, which prompted a state of emergency to be declared the next day along with an evacuation order, which lasted three weeks. A second gas leak was detected on July 19, prompting another state of emergency declaration.
Why was it not a priority to start finding the leak after the first incident “instead of putting a Band-Aid on it?” asked a resident.
Chief administrative officer Don Shropshire reiterated the source of the gas leak remains unknown, even though a gas well is suspected.
“When we had the first event in June, we reached out to a number of technical experts and the advice that we received at that time is this could be a one-off event.”
He added it was not recommended the municipality go digging or searching for the source at that time, “because you actually might create other types of problems.”
When the second leak happened in July, he said, “That’s when we doubled-down,” adding the Ministry Natural Resources and Forestry started to work on finding technical experts.
Jennifer Barton, MNRF assistant deputy minister, who also fielded questions, said, “It is a complicated situation, it is under the downtown core . . . and it will take some work by those technical experts to determine where that gas is coming from and what recommendations they have to make to mitigate the risks.”
She noted the province is still finalizing negotiations for technical experts, but noted they were already on site last week doing work.
As for who will pay the costs involved, Shropshire said, “Quite frankly, we don’t know.”
It could be combination of government support, it could be insurance, it could be some element of private property owners, he added.
“It really depends on what the source is.”
Shropshire said the municipality is trying to explore every avenue to make sure the financial support is available to deal with both the emergency and rebuilding the community.
Temporary accommodations are being provided for nine families, prompting the question of why not put in gas detectors and let people go home?
Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services Chief Chris Case pointed out people are correct that gas is currently not being detected in the area of the blast.
“But, we’re beginning to see this pattern where the gas comes in very large quantities of pressure and then stops as quickly as it came – completely unpredictable.”
He said this situation makes it very difficult to manage in terms of a community safety response.
Shropshire said while they can see the impact of the explosion above ground, “what we don’t know . . . is what happened to that explosion below ground level.”
He added this could have changed some of the pathways of the gas going into the 15 Erie St. N. property, causing it to go to another location.
“So trying to figure out where you need to put gas monitoring, how that’s going to take place, that’s really going to be a systematic process.”
It was also asked if gas monitors should be provided for homes.
Case said the real issue right now is the need to know more about the source of the gas. “And we’ve needed to know more for a little while now, because we’re basing our response and our actions and our guidance to the public on the threat as we know it,” he said.
The chief added it is very unique situation where there’s a re-occurrence of dangerous situation that is totally unpredictable.
A resident asked about a guarantee, at this point, for the safety of people.
Noting an unknown risk remains, Shropshire said, “Until we actually finish that investigation, I don’t think there’s going to be a way we can actually provide a fulsome answer to that question.”
Ontario’s oil and gas industry dates back more than 160 years with many older wells predating regulation of the sector that were not originally constructed or plugged and abandoned to current standards.
The problem of gas leaks has cropped up in other southwestern Ontario communities in the past.
“We’ve had several municipalities and mayor reach out to us and mention they’ll do whatever they can to help us,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff.
He expects the region is watching what happens in Wheatley because the solution that is found would benefit other municipalities.
