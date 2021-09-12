Wanted C-K man found at London airport
On Saturday, London police executed a domestic violence arrest warrant in London on a 48-year-old Chatham-Kent man who had arrived at their airport.
Chatham-Kent police transported the man to headquarters were he was held pending a bail hearing.
Failure to stop
Police attended an address in Chatham on Saturday and discovered a man known to be wanted by another jurisdiction in Ontario.
The man was reportedly in a vehicle with stolen plates and was believed to have been in a police pursuit earlier that day.
The suspect became aware of a police presence and allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, police said.
Pursuit was not initiated as risk to the public was deemed to be high, police added. The suspect’s abandoned vehicle was located outside Chatham-Kent by another police service.
Warrant arrest
Police located a 68-year-old man on Saturday who was found to have an outstanding warrant for reportedly failing to attend court.
He was released at the scene with a court date.