Walpole Island powwow postponed

Due to the ever-evolving pandemic situation, the Walpole Island powwow planned for Aug. 21-22 has been postponed to a date still to be determined.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the First Nation stated a number of public health concerns have arisen since the original event date was scheduled:

“Most of the United States and parts of Ontario are experiencing surges of the COVID-19 Delta variant. This variant has shown higher transmission, even among vaccinated individuals,” the post read.

“U.S. non-essential travel into Canada is now permitted. The U.S. has less stringent public health measures in place, and transmission of COVID-19 has been on the rise throughout the U.S.”

The First Nation also said there are uncertainties as to how long effective protection will last with the vaccine, and noted that those who were first vaccinated, mostly elders, could be at risk. Unvaccinated children who are awaiting approval for the shot are also a concern.

“We acknowledge that community members were looking forward to the powwow as a ‘return to normal, but at this (time) the risks now outweigh the potential benefit,” the post added.

“We urge community members to continue to practise social distancing and other safety measures. Be especially mindful when travelling to the United States. Please keep in mind that (the) U.S. may pose additional risks when it comes to contracting COVID-19 due to different public safety protocols and a lower vaccination rate. It is up to all of us to help keep COVID-19 out of our community.”