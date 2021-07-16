Walpole declares state of emergency after growing number of drug overdoses

Rocked by growing toll of drug overdoses and deaths, a Southwestern Ontario First Nation has declared a state of emergency.

Acting Chief Burton Kewayosh and Walpole Island First Nation’s council announced the emergency on Thursday. It’s the second recent emergency declaration at Walpole – an island reserve between Chatham and Sarnia at the mouth of the St. Clair River – following one issued in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grappling with a drug pandemic that has affected communities across Canada,” Kewayosh stated in a release Friday. “We have seen the evidence of harmful drug addictions and the deterioration of mental health across our community, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend.

“This has been compounded with traumas triggered by the uncovering of mass graves at residential schools. We cannot begin to address this problem without acknowledging that this is a spiritual impasse that is at the core of our community at this time. Healing must take place across our community.”

According to the First Nation, this second emergency declaration will help deploy internal and external resources, including law enforcement, security, mental health, community wellness supports and bridge security.

It will also help the First Nation and its roughly 1,880 residents access funding from outside agencies.

“Walpole Island First Nation will work with available services and agencies to expunge the flow of illicit drugs into our community,” Walpole Island CEO James Jenkins said.

Action will be taken to stop the supply of harmful drugs, the release added, with steps ensuring that wellness supports are available for those who are struggling with mental health issues and addiction. A bridge checkpoint will also be put back in place.