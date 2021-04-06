Vanden Enden case put over to next week

Article content

A Chatham-Kent police officer will have her bail matter return to court next week.

Cristelle Vanden Enden, who is facing charges related to separate incidents, had another short appearance Tuesday via teleconference.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vanden Enden case put over to next week Back to video

Her matter was adjourned to April 13, as she is currently in hospital recovering from surgery.

Court heard that discussions have been taking place between the Crown and defence, as well as other organizations, to arrange for her care and release.

Vanden Enden has been in custody for more than two months.

There is a publication ban on any pre-trial evidence presented in court.

According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.