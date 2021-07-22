Uncle Tom’s Cabin hosting virtual events for Emancipation Day

In the first year since the Canadian government designated Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, the site manager of a museum commemorating a former enslaved person has said he hopes more people will take notice.

Steven Cook with Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site in Dresden said the passing of the legislation by members of parliament earlier this year was meant to “recognize the African-Canadian story in Canadian culture.

“I hope that now that that has been designated that it’s going to translate into lessons that are taught in the school systems and just in the family,” he said. “We can’t always depend on the education system to teach everything.”

Emancipation Day commemorates Aug. 1, 1834, when the Slavery Abolition Act came into effect, freeing over 800,000 Africans and their descendants across the British Empire.

The passing of the act also ensured Canada as a free territory for enslaved people from the U.S. Earlier legislation from 1793 also made importing slaves illegal.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin, named after the Harriet Beecher Stowe novel, is located at the Dawn Settlement, founded by Josiah Henson after he escaped from slavery in Kentucky in 1830. Henson later served as the inspiration for the titular character in Stowe’s book.

The Dawn Settlement became a community for Black Canadians, featuring a school where students could learn trades while also spending time in the classroom. Henson also became a leader with the Underground Railroad, helping to bring enslaved people from the U.S. to Canada.

Cook said staff at the historic site, which is operated by Ontario Heritage Trust, see Emancipation Day as an opportunity to recognize Black Canadian culture and history.