Two motorists face impaired driving charges in separate incidents on Friday.

That afternoon, Chatham-Kent police received a vehicle complaint in the Tim Hortons drive-thru on Grand Avenue in Chatham.

Two motorists charged with impaired driving

A driver had bumped into another vehicle while in the drive-thru, police said. Police gave the woman a sobriety test. The 33-year-old Chatham woman was arrested for impaired operation. She was released with a court date.

In the evening, police received reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Gray Street in Chatham.

The 62-year-old Chatham man was arrested for impaired operation and released with a court date.

Police make warrant arrests

On Friday morning, a 31-year-old Blenheim man turned himself in at Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

He was wanted for several domestic-related offences, police said. He was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

That afternoon, police received information that a man wanted for failing to comply with his conditional sentence had entered a building in Chatham.

Police arrested the 34-year-old Wallaceburg man and held him for bail.

In the evening, while on general patrol, police located a man wanted on several warrants. The 38-year-old Chatham man was arrested and held for bail.