Trail challenge aims to boost active transportation

With the goal of boosting active transportation throughout Chatham-Kent, the municipality is partnering with multiple organizations for this year’s C-K Trail Challenge.

Taking place until Sept. 4, it will encourage residents to rediscover the benefits of cycling, walking, running, skateboarding, rollerblading and other activities.

“Active transportation improves physical health, reducing emissions and air pollution and relieves stress,” the municipality stated in a release.

The municipality’s department of parks, recreation and cemeteries is joining with Chatham-Kent Public Health, the Chatham-Kent Trails Council, Ontario Parks, and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority on the initiative.

“Throughout and at the end of this event, we will be tracking all of our collective activity from the community and calculating how far we travelled as a group,” the release added.

Enter by visiting the following link: https://forms.gle/7PycsLnVaSkfdb8M6

Fill in the Google form each day that you engage in active transportation. Each week six names will be randomly chosen and featured on the Chatham Kent Trails social media pages.

Those who are featured will win a prize packs from Chatham-Kent Trails, Public Health, Ontario Parks, LTVCA, Canadian Tire, JRB Electric, Boston Pizza, Quo Vadis, Smith Cycle, McKinley Funeral Home, Wallaceburg Trails, Howard Mutual and others.

For more information about bike lanes, trails, active transportation and safe cycling visit:

https://www.chatham-kent.ca/explore/trails/Pages/Trails.aspx

https://www.chatham-kent.ca/services/gettingaround/Pages/Cycling.aspx

