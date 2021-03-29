Thames River experiencing ideal spring so far: LTVCA

Article content

Unlike recent years, conservation authority officials say the Chatham-Kent area has experienced an ideal spring, as far as the Thames River is concerned.

All of the snow is now gone from the upper Thames watershed and conditions have been “pretty dry,” according to Jason Wintermute, manager of watershed and information services for the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

Even with the recent rain, which was heavy at times, the river still held up, he added.

“So there wasn’t any concern for flooding from the Thames River, ” he told The Daily News. “Even on our local watercourses, the 25 millimetres of rainfall forecast wouldn’t have been a big concern.

“The ground was pretty dry and could soak up quite a bit water. However, the rain was heavier than expected, particularly around the city where we got closer to 40 to 50 mm.”

Wintermute added that local waterways have now peaked from the rain and most were dropping.