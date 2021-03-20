Suspect turned over to customs
Early Saturday, Chatham-Kent police officers located a 35-year-old man, believed to be of no fixed address, acting suspiciously in the Talbot Street area in Blenheim.
Further investigation revealed the man was the subject of an incident earlier in the day at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, where he allegedly evaded customs and fled the scene, police said.
The man was arrested and transported directly to Canada Customs, who took custody and continued their investigation.
Warrant arrests
On Friday, shortly before 8 a.m., a 20-year-old Chatham woman was located in the area of Park Avenue East in Chatham.
She was found to have an outstanding warrant, charged and released with a court date.
On Friday afternoon, a 27-year-old Wheatley resident was arrested in relation to a warrant.
Investigation revealed the previous incident involved charges related to possession of stolen property, police said. He was held for bail.
Also on Friday afternoon, a 25-year-old Chatham man, who was wanted on a warrant, was found in the area of Richmond Street in Chatham. He was arrested, charged and released with a court date.
Impaired driving
Officers pulled over a suspected impaired driver on Friday night.
The driver, a 28-year-old Newmarket man, reportedly failed the standard field sobriety testing, police said.
He was transported to headquarters where his breath samples allegedly registered over the legal limit.
The man was charged and also faced an additional charge of driving while under suspension. He was released with a court date.
Roadway safety blitz
On Friday, members of the community patrol branch conducted a roadway safety blitz in multiple locations throughout the municipality.
A total of 19 provincial offence notices were issued for driving and occupant safety infractions.