Suspect turned over to customs

Early Saturday, Chatham-Kent police officers located a 35-year-old man, believed to be of no fixed address, acting suspiciously in the Talbot Street area in Blenheim.

Further investigation revealed the man was the subject of an incident earlier in the day at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, where he allegedly evaded customs and fled the scene, police said.

The man was arrested and transported directly to Canada Customs, who took custody and continued their investigation.

Warrant arrests

On Friday, shortly before 8 a.m., a 20-year-old Chatham woman was located in the area of Park Avenue East in Chatham.

She was found to have an outstanding warrant, charged and released with a court date.

On Friday afternoon, a 27-year-old Wheatley resident was arrested in relation to a warrant.

Investigation revealed the previous incident involved charges related to possession of stolen property, police said. He was held for bail.