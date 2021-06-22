Stolen truck in Chatham
Article content
Some time Monday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., someone took a red 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from the parking lot at the Real Canadian Superstore in Chatham.
The truck was last seen with Ontario licence plates BB 60381, said Chatham-Kent police.
Stolen truck in Chatham Back to video
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87312. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Man charged with domestic offences
On Monday night, police responded to a domestic-related incident at a home in Chatham.
Police said the man arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home and began knocking on the door. When the woman refused to allow him inside, he allegedly broke the door, causing about $1,000 damage and entered.
He then allegedly cornered the woman in her bedroom and assaulted her, grabbed her dog and fled.
Advertisement
Article content
Officers found the man a short time later at a local motel and he was arrested. The dog was returned to the woman.
The 24-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with break and enter, assault, forcible confinement, theft with a value less than $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000. He was held for bail.
Careless driving charge laid
Early Tuesday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Chatham Street South between Marlborough and Regent streets in Blenheim.
The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a sign, police said. No one was injured. Total damage was estimated at $20,000.
The driver, a 34-year-old Mississauga man, was charged with careless driving.