Article content

Some time Monday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., someone took a red 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from the parking lot at the Real Canadian Superstore in Chatham.

The truck was last seen with Ontario licence plates BB 60381, said Chatham-Kent police.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stolen truck in Chatham Back to video

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87312. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Man charged with domestic offences

On Monday night, police responded to a domestic-related incident at a home in Chatham.

Police said the man arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home and began knocking on the door. When the woman refused to allow him inside, he allegedly broke the door, causing about $1,000 damage and entered.

He then allegedly cornered the woman in her bedroom and assaulted her, grabbed her dog and fled.