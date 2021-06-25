Article content

After seven years without a skateboard shop in Chatham, a father and son team has dropped in with plans to clear the gap.

Cory Cowan opened Family Skateboard Company in June with the help of his 17-year-old son, Avery. They had been selling boards out of a small space at the front of their house in Merlin for about year before they decided to open on downtown Chatham’s main strip.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Skateboarding family grinding away at new business Back to video

“We wanted to do things proper, just so distributors would take us seriously,” Cory Cowan said.

A skater since he was six years old, Cowan also works as an agronomist with AGRIS Co-op in Chatham. He’s currently the official owner of the skate shop, but he’ll bring in his son – who is working at the 179 King St. W. store full time – as a partner when he turns 18.

Chatham’s last skate shop, High Five, closed in 2014. Cowan said he consulted with the business’s owner, Chris Spafford, ahead of opening Family Skateboard Company.

He said he didn’t know how interested in the shop people would be but, so far, the business has progressed organically.