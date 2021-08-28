Search underway for missing man in Lake Erie near Rondeau

Emergency crews from multiple organizations are searching the waters of Lake Erie near Rondeau, after a man reportedly fell off an inflatable raft.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Saturday at approximately 1:39 p.m., Chatham-Kent OPP and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services responded to Rondeau Provincial Park for report of a swimmer in distress in the waters of Lake Erie.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Search underway for missing man in Lake Erie near Rondeau Back to video

A 25-year-old man, who had fallen off an inflatable raft, failed to resurface, OPP stated in a release issued Friday evening.

OPP along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Marine Unit and members of the provincial park are taking part in the search.

The search is continuing and updates will be provided when new information becomes available, OPP added.