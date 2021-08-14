Search continues for missing boater

OPP continue to search the waters of Lake Erie for a 57-year-old Windsor man, missing since Aug. 6 when a vessel capsized near Rondeau Provincial Park.

Members of OPP aviation services, OPP marine unit, and officers using ATVs, are currently searching the lake and surrounding shorelines from the park into the Elgin County area.

Robert Thibert, 75, was pronounced dead Friday morning after he was found unresponsive on the park's shoreline.

Robert Thibert, 75, was pronounced dead Friday morning after he was found unresponsive on the park’s shoreline.

The search continues for Kenneth Blythe, 57, the only other person in the 21-foot fibreglass boat.

On the day of the incident, Chatham-Kent OPP and the Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded to Rondeau for report of an overturned vessel in the waters of Lake Erie.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard and OPP aviation services also responded to the call.

OPP said updates will be provided when new information becomes available.