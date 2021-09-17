Restoration crew will upright monuments in Dresden Cemetery toppled during storm

Monuments toppled by trees during a severe storm that blasted through the Dresden Cemetery last week will soon be put back in place.

“We have a monument restoration crew on contract and we’ve already secured them to come in next week,” said Chatham-Kent’s supervisor of cemetery operations, Collin Mardling.

He said the estimated two-dozen monuments that were knocked over due to the storm will be uprighted and resealed by the end of next week.

“As a courtesy, the cemetery wants to make sure that everything is righted and put back up into its proper position.”

If there has been any physical damage to a monument, such as a chips or cracks, families will have to discuss repairs with their insurance companies because it’s private property, Mardling said.

He noted there’s been some bad storms in the municipality in recent years, but nothing that has had a similar impact on memorial stones at area cemeteries.

“This is probably the most significant storm damage that we’ve had in our cemeteries in a very long time,” Mardling said.

The cemetery reopened to the public on Thursday afternoon after being closed last Monday following the storm, he said.

Staff from three public works garages were at the cemetery, working with a private tree service and cemetery staff to get trees removed and clean up the mess, Mardling said.

“We’ve been finishing up some minor cleanup that was yet to be completed,” he said Friday.

He said cemetery staff work diligently throughout the year to maintain the trees on the property.

“There’s some old trees, so it’s important to keep them trimmed and continue to assess them.”

The trees that were lost at the Dresden cemetery will be replaced with new trees, thanks to a partnership with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, Mardling said.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent provides care and maintenance for six active and 55 inactive or abandoned cemeteries in its jurisdiction.

