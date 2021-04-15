Report recommends waiving late payment charges on all property classes
Article content
After council referred the matter back, staff will present a report recommending the waiving of late payment charges on all property classes for current year property tax arrears.
The report, posted online Thursday, stated the recommendation would cover arrears through to Aug. 3. It will come forward for discussion Monday.
Report recommends waiving late payment charges on all property classes Back to video
Earlier this month, the province issued a stay-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 cases, with non-essential businesses having to revert back to curbside, delivery or takeout services.
The measures have significantly impacted some businesses, especially those with no other option for operating than in-person service.
This past Monday, staff recommended the waiving of late payment charges to small businesses on an application basis, but council wished to see options for all property classes.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on small businesses, many homeowners have had their incomes impacted as a result of operating restrictions placed on their businesses and many who don’t own businesses have been laid off or had to manage through a reduction in employment hours,” the report stated.
Advertisement
Article content
“While administration would prefer an application-based process to ensure assistance is provided to those most in need, the short timeframe to the May 3 tax due date and expected volume increases from including the residential class make the logistics of an application-based process very difficult to manage.”
When the pandemic first hit Chatham-Kent last year, the municipality amended the second instalment of the 2020 interim tax levy and waived late payment charges on current year tax arrears.
Despite the deferral, 80.5 per cent of taxes were still paid by property owners.
“It is expected that a similar trend would occur based on this recommended deferral and therefore not have a significant effect on cash flows,” the report stated.
Financial services will continue to monitor public-health restrictions and economic conditions, returning to council in the coming months with further recommendations if needed.
The measures in the report would have an estimated impact of $200,000. Recommendations on how to fund this would be made once the 2021 operating surplus or deficit has been determined.
“Administration encourages all impacted small businesses to access the available assistance from both the federal and provincial governments,” the report added. “Programs are regularly evolving and changing. Economic development staff can assist local businesses in accessing available programs.
“Property taxes pay for services that are still required daily by Chatham-Kent residents, and municipalities are not allowed to go into a deficit, whereas upper levels can borrow to assist the economy, businesses and residents get through the pandemic.”