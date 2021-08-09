ReLeaf Chatham-Kent set to host two-day Native Garden Tour
Article content
A local environmental group wants to showcase gorgeous gardens and eye-pleasing properties that incorporate numerous native plants, shrubs and trees.
Advertisement
Article content
ReLeaf Chatham-Kent is set to hold its first annual ReLeaf Native Garden Tour, a two-day, self-guided excursion featuring 15 gardens from across the region. These sites offer up a dazzling array of examples of native plants being used in traditional gardens, restoration projects and rewilding.
ReLeaf Chatham-Kent set to host two-day Native Garden Tour Back to video
Day One of the garden tour will be held on Aug. 8 and will feature seven mostly rural gardens from Wallaceburg to the Ridgetown area filled with a wide range of native plants.
Day Two takes place on Aug. 14 in the Chatham-North Buxton area. It will focus on on several urban community-led projects, as well as a pair of properties teeming with hundreds of native trees and shrubs.
Tickets for both days of the tour are available at Eventbrite for a suggested donation of $5, with all proceeds divided among the Sydenham Field Naturalists, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority and the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority. Visitors will receive a map and can visit the gardens at any time (and in any order they please) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.
Organizer Mike Smith said the purpose of the two-day tour is to encourage local plant lovers, landscapers, green-thumbs and horticulturists to see first hand just how versatile, vivacious and valuable native plants can be when used in various garden and natural settings.
“One of the things I’m trying to promote with the group and with this tour are the differences between a native plant and a non-native plant,” said Smith. “The core difference is co-evolution with insect species, supporting pollinators outside of just the usual ecosystem services a plant provides. Native plants have special relationships with insects. So, for example, a native oak tree can support around 450 different types of moths, butterflies and caterpillars, whereas a non-native tree like a Norway maple, which a lot of people have in their front yards here in Chatham-Kent, that doesn’t support any insects at all. No insects will eat those leaves.”
Advertisement
Article content
The tour will allow local residents to see the many possibilities that exist when blending native plants in their own existing gardens.
Of the 15 properties being showcased during the two-day garden tour, each is its own unique creation, Smith said, with a mix of some fairly long-standing native plant enclosures as well as some very new ones.
“They’re basically swapping out some of the things you’d typically find in your standard gardens with native plants. That’s what folks on our garden tours have done – the gardens aren’t 100 per cent native plants by any stretch of the imagination, but they’re using native plants where you’d normally use daffodils, for instance, or rose bushes,” Smith said.
Growing native plants in your garden won’t be as immediately gratifying as planting a flashy new non-native plant from your local big box store into the ground, Smith said, but in the long term, it will bring many more benefits for you, your property, the local ecosystem and the community as a whole, not to mention much more sustained gratification.
Smith hopes that as a result of ReLeaf’s first annual Native Garden Tour that more people across the region will be bitten by the native plant bug.
“If everybody did it, it would make such a huge difference.”
For tickets to ReLeaf Chatham-Kent’s first annual Native Garden Tour, visit releafgardentourdayone.eventbrite.ca for Day One tickets and releafgardentourdaytwo.eventbrite.ca for Day Two.
For more information about ReLeaf Chatham-Kent, visit its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/ReLeafCK or its Instagram page @releafck.
ReLeaf Chatham-Kent is also planning to host a native tree TreeCycle event the Buxton Museum on Sept. 11 and 12, so discarded native plants can be used in tree-planting projects across Chatham-Kent. For more information about this upcoming event, email releafck@gmail.com.