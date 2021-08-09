ReLeaf Chatham-Kent set to host two-day Native Garden Tour

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

ReLeaf Chatham-Kent is set to hold its first annual ReLeaf Native Garden Tour, a two-day, self-guided excursion featuring 15 gardens from across the region. These sites offer up a dazzling array of examples of native plants being used in traditional gardens, restoration projects and rewilding.

Day One of the garden tour will be held on Aug. 8 and will feature seven mostly rural gardens from Wallaceburg to the Ridgetown area filled with a wide range of native plants.

Day Two takes place on Aug. 14 in the Chatham-North Buxton area. It will focus on on several urban community-led projects, as well as a pair of properties teeming with hundreds of native trees and shrubs.

Tickets for both days of the tour are available at Eventbrite for a suggested donation of $5, with all proceeds divided among the Sydenham Field Naturalists, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority and the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority. Visitors will receive a map and can visit the gardens at any time (and in any order they please) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

Organizer Mike Smith said the purpose of the two-day tour is to encourage local plant lovers, landscapers, green-thumbs and horticulturists to see first hand just how versatile, vivacious and valuable native plants can be when used in various garden and natural settings.

“One of the things I’m trying to promote with the group and with this tour are the differences between a native plant and a non-native plant,” said Smith. “The core difference is co-evolution with insect species, supporting pollinators outside of just the usual ecosystem services a plant provides. Native plants have special relationships with insects. So, for example, a native oak tree can support around 450 different types of moths, butterflies and caterpillars, whereas a non-native tree like a Norway maple, which a lot of people have in their front yards here in Chatham-Kent, that doesn’t support any insects at all. No insects will eat those leaves.”