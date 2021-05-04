Rehabilitated Mud Creek drain performing well: C-K

Article content

After sediment removal and rehabilitation work last summer, the municipal drain at Mud Creek has been performing well, Chatham-Kent’s head of drainage says.

Water levels are lower in the south Chatham creek, with many areas now exposed, but this means it’s working as intended, said Tim Dick, the municipality’s director of drainage, asset and waste management.

The storm water management system protects approximately 2,500 homes in southwest Chatham from flooding during rainstorms.

Dick, who noted some members of the public might be curious, said the current levels are more in line with the original design.

“A good part of the southwest area of Chatham relies on that for stormwater management,” he said. “It has to be kept at a regulated level, no different than stormwater management ponds that you see elsewhere.

“It is a stormwater management facility, first and foremost.”

The clean-out work took place between Indian Creek Road West and Sylvester Drive, as well as between Sylvester Drive and Tweedsmuir Avenue West, and the upper end of the system.