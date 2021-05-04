Rehabilitated Mud Creek drain performing well: C-K
After sediment removal and rehabilitation work last summer, the municipal drain at Mud Creek has been performing well, Chatham-Kent’s head of drainage says.
Water levels are lower in the south Chatham creek, with many areas now exposed, but this means it’s working as intended, said Tim Dick, the municipality’s director of drainage, asset and waste management.
The storm water management system protects approximately 2,500 homes in southwest Chatham from flooding during rainstorms.
Dick, who noted some members of the public might be curious, said the current levels are more in line with the original design.
“A good part of the southwest area of Chatham relies on that for stormwater management,” he said. “It has to be kept at a regulated level, no different than stormwater management ponds that you see elsewhere.
“It is a stormwater management facility, first and foremost.”
The clean-out work took place between Indian Creek Road West and Sylvester Drive, as well as between Sylvester Drive and Tweedsmuir Avenue West, and the upper end of the system.
This was to improve water flow to the pump station at Indian Creek Road West, next to John McGregor secondary school.
“You have to be able to supply the pump with the water in order to make the entire (drainage) scheme efficient,” Dick said.
He added that culvert pipes need to have air in them so can’t be completely submerged, noting the one at Tweedsmuir Avenue as an example.
“Prior to the clean-out, you couldn’t see any air in that culvert pipe,” he said. “That’s not the way that it was designed to be.”
Jason Wintermute, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority’s manager of watershed and information services, said the authority isn’t involved in its operation since the drain is a municipal matter, .
However, he added there aren’t any logistical concerns with the current water levels, noting the relatively dry spring has probably played a role as well.
Dick said the drain will likely require additional maintenance in future years to ensure it continues to function properly.
“It’s critical to not only the roadways, to keep them open for emergency vehicles and the general public, (but also) draining people’s rainwater,” he said. “It was a very high-profile project, with a lot of people in the area … concerned about the parkland-type setting and so on. When you do something like that project, it looks very scary to everyone, but it turned out excellent.”