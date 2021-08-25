Pretrial planned for woman charged in connection to anti-COVID-19 restriction rally

A Wallaceburg woman who was charged after a Chatham rally last November that protested COVID-19 restrictions will return to court late next month.

Laura Myers, 32, made a brief virtual provincial offences court appearance on a charge of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

The court heard there have been resolution discussions, but a pretrial hearing will be required. The case was adjourned to Sept. 27.

Myers is accused of organizing a rally on Nov. 21, 2020, at Tecumseh Park in Chatham, which included a march through the downtown that reportedly attracted more than 100 people.

In previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police stated Myers was issued a ticket under the act after police and municipal officials investigated the protest held by the Chatham-Kent Freedom Group, which allegedly exceeded the provincial limit of 25 people for an outdoor gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If convicted, the potential penalty is a fine of not less than $10,000 and not more than $100,000, along with up to a year imprisonment.