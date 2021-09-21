Pledging their continued support in the search for a cause, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford stopped in downtown Wheatley Tuesday to tour the area where an explosion levelled two buildings late last month.

During their visit, which was announced after the premier and minister had left, the duo met with Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, fire Chief Chris Case, top administrator Don Shropshire, and ward councillors Mark Authier and Melissa Harrigan to talk about the disaster.

Premier tours Wheatley explosion site

In a joint statement issued by the premier’s office, Ford and Rickford said they were thankful for the ongoing work being conducted to “get to the bottom” of the Aug. 26 explosion.

“We want the families and business that have been affected by this incident to know that our government has their backs,” the statement read.

“The people of Wheatley deserve answers, and we are continuing to provide technical support and funding to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent as they investigate the source of the explosion and recover from this devastating event.”

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has hired consulting firm Golder Associates to conduct a technical analysis of the area.

The ministry will also continue to fund the 24-hour monitoring system at the site – the same surveillance system that detected the hydrogen sulphide gas on the date of the explosion and provided enough warning to evacuate the scene.