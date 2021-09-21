Premier tours Wheatley explosion site
Pledging their continued support in the search for a cause, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford stopped in downtown Wheatley Tuesday to tour the area where an explosion levelled two buildings late last month.
During their visit, which was announced after the premier and minister had left, the duo met with Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, fire Chief Chris Case, top administrator Don Shropshire, and ward councillors Mark Authier and Melissa Harrigan to talk about the disaster.
In a joint statement issued by the premier’s office, Ford and Rickford said they were thankful for the ongoing work being conducted to “get to the bottom” of the Aug. 26 explosion.
“We want the families and business that have been affected by this incident to know that our government has their backs,” the statement read.
“The people of Wheatley deserve answers, and we are continuing to provide technical support and funding to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent as they investigate the source of the explosion and recover from this devastating event.”
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has hired consulting firm Golder Associates to conduct a technical analysis of the area.
The ministry will also continue to fund the 24-hour monitoring system at the site – the same surveillance system that detected the hydrogen sulphide gas on the date of the explosion and provided enough warning to evacuate the scene.
“We want to thank both Mayor Canniff and fire Chief Case for their leadership throughout this challenging situation. We will continue to work with the experts to determine next steps and support the municipality any way we can,” the statement continued.
When reached Tuesday afternoon, Canniff said the meeting was kept quiet by the premier’s office due to short notice and a desire to keep people away from the blast site for safety reasons.
The mayor added he was pleased with the discussion that took place.
“I was thrilled with the interest that the premier put towards this,” he said. “He’s very motivated to help get this thing turned around.”
Canniff said Ford was “very set back” by the destruction in the downtown core and also had a chance to meet with some of the affected citizens.
“You can’t imagine what it’s like until you actually see it,” he said.
Earlier this week, the municipality signed an agreement for the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to take the lead in the investigation. That agreement outlines the ministry’s commitment to identify the source of the hydrogen sulphide gas, which is believed to be the cause of the blast, and to then recommend ways to prevent future leaks.
The following month, three-dozen homes and businesses in Wheatley were evacuated after hydrogen sulphide was again detected at the site of the previous leak.
On Aug. 26, toxic gas detectors installed at the site raised the alarm at about 4:30 p.m., giving municipal staff and emergency crews time to evacuate buildings before the blast occurred about 90 minutes later. The explosion levelled two buildings in Wheatley’s downtown and injured 20 people.