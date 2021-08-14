Police investigating after tires slashed
Chatham-Kent police attended Wallace Street in Wallaceburg on Friday morning in response to a mischief complaint.
Officers learned that at approximately 5 a.m. a suspect was spotted slashing a resident’s tires, causing approximately $400 damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-Kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (87094) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Break-in investigated
On Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m., police were contacted regarding a break and enter in the Charing Cross Road area in Chatham.
Investigation revealed that approximately $400 worth of tools, including an air compressor and Black and Decker items, were stolen.
Contact Const. Tyler Bergsma at tylerb@chatham-Kent.ca, or Crime Stoppers.
Public intoxication charge
On Friday afternoon, police responded to a disturbance on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.
Police reportedly located an intoxicated man outside a building who was unable to care for himself. For his own safety, he was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters.
The 42-year-old man was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and released in the morning when sober.
Bicycle registry
Do you or your kids have a bicycle? Police are recommending you take the time to register it.
This will increase the chances of having the bike returned to you if it is lost or stolen and recovered by police.
To learn more, visit http://ckpolice.com/bicycle-registry/
Home safety suggestions
Police are reminding residents about the ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to help prevent crimes of opportunity.
Every night at 9 p.m., ensure the following checklist is complete:
– Remove valuables and garage door opener from vehicles;
– Lock vehicles;
– Close overhead garage door;
– Lock door between garage and house;
– Close and lock all external doors;
– Ensure windows are closed and locked;
– Turn on an exterior light.
For more information, visit https://ckpolice.com/9pm-routine/
To take part in the security camera registry, visit https://ckpolice.com/camera-registry/. This enables community members to voluntarily identify their residential video surveillance location through a simple, secure, confidential, online form located on the police website.
Make the right call
Police report that false 911 calls are continuing to pull officers away from incidents that require their attention. In a 24-hour span, the Chatham-Kent police emergency communication centre received 28 false 911 calls.
If you have a life-threatening emergency, or would like to report a crime in progress, call 911 immediately.
For all other non-emergency incidents, call the dispatch centre at 519-352-1234.
To speak with an officer regarding a general inquiry, call 519-352-1234, ext. 9.
If you have information on a crime and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
For municipal-related questions, dial 311. For community and social services, call 211.