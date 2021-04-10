Police arrest suspect reportedly carrying axe
A male faces multiple charges after reportedly carrying an axe in Ridgetown.
Chatham-Kent police said a call was received about a male walking down the road with an axe in the area of St. Michael’s School.
He was located near a second address where he was on a condition not to attend, police added. During the arrest, a struggle reportedly took place and he tried to flee. Police captured him, took him to headquarters and held him for bail.
Fraud charge
Police charged a male after he allegedly attempted to cash a cheque that didn’t belong to him at a Chatham business.
He was arrested for fraud, uttering a forged document and possession of stolen property. He was taken to headquarters and released with a court date.
Reported theft at LCBO
A male was charged after allegedly stealing a bottle from the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham.
He was identified and located later in the day. Police added this was the third theft charge against him. He was held for a bail hearing.
Suspicious person call
A suspicious person complaint was received for a business on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.
The male was located and found to be on a condition not to attend this business with respect to previous police involvement, police said. He was charged with failing to comply with his release and held for bail.
Break and enter under investigation
A resident of Thornhill Crescent in Chatham came home to discover the property had been entered.
Police are currently investigating and have possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carley Horvath at carleyh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 8107359. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Warrant arrest
A male was located on Keil Drive in Chatham, with police adding he had a warrant for his arrest.
He was taken into custody and reportedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, police said. He was held for bail.