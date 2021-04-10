Police arrest suspect reportedly carrying axe

Article content

A male faces multiple charges after reportedly carrying an axe in Ridgetown.

Chatham-Kent police said a call was received about a male walking down the road with an axe in the area of St. Michael’s School.

He was located near a second address where he was on a condition not to attend, police added. During the arrest, a struggle reportedly took place and he tried to flee. Police captured him, took him to headquarters and held him for bail.

Fraud charge

Police charged a male after he allegedly attempted to cash a cheque that didn’t belong to him at a Chatham business.

He was arrested for fraud, uttering a forged document and possession of stolen property. He was taken to headquarters and released with a court date.

Reported theft at LCBO

A male was charged after allegedly stealing a bottle from the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham.

He was identified and located later in the day. Police added this was the third theft charge against him. He was held for a bail hearing.