Performers to talk about their pandemic experiences during virtual show

With live-streamed shows becoming the norm over the past year and a half, a Chatham music director remains optimistic that a resurgence in the arts will soon be coming.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A virtual Saturdays at 7 at St. Andrew’s concert is planned for Saturday, July 10 to cap off the eighth year of these concerts.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Performers to talk about their pandemic experiences during virtual show Back to video

St. Andrew’s was able to perform half of the shows this season, music director Devon Hansen said, adding they wanted to finish with something special.

The theme will be ‘What I Did for Love,’ a narrative on the journey of artists through the COVID-19 pandemic, as they discuss their struggles as well as their hopes for the hard-hit industry.

“What have we gone through? How has it affected people differently?” Hansen said. “I picked performers who had different experiences. Whether they’re studying music in school, whether they’re working in the school system, whether they’re professional musicians and they’ve been doing nothing for a year and a half.”

Performers will include Andrew Derynck, Nohl Egan, Christine Baribeau, Aimee Clifford, as well as Hansen.

Courtney Wells and Mitchell Doxtater will perform a duet. Local author Susan Nuttall will do a reading from her recent book. The Occasional Five Plus One Quartet and others will entertain as well.

In addition, the performers will explain why they have been vaccinated, similar to Chatham-Kent Public Health’s #igotvaccinatedbecause campaign.

“We all have a reason. I got vaccinated because I want to see my choir again. I want to start performing live for audiences,” Hansen said. “I wanted it to be educational, but also to show we’re at the end hopefully and better things are on the horizon. And we can see that horizon, finally.”