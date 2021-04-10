Patients will hear from surgeon if procedure cancelled: CKHA

With Ontario hospitals set to ramp down non-urgent procedures effective Monday, patients will hear from their surgeon if their appointment has been cancelled, says the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The hospital group issued an additional media release on Saturday afternoon concerning the matter.

“CKHA relies on the clinical judgement of its surgeons to make informed decisions of which cases to proceed with during ramp down measures. Patients will be contacted in advance if their scheduled appointments are affected,” it stated.

Patients are asked not to call the hospital about their procedures. Follow-up questions can be directed to their surgeon’s office.

The new provincial health directive aims at preserving critical care and human resource capacity, effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

The temporary measure is based on increasing COVID-19 case counts and widespread community transmission in many parts of the province, as well as “extreme pressure on the acute and critical care capacity of hospitals across Ontario.”